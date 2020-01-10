W2 1099 Form Filing: Latest ezW2 Software from Halfpricesoft.com Supports Batch Data Import

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Latest ezW2 2019 software saves customers time by importing W2 and 1099 data quickly and seamlessly from spreadsheets. Download and test drive by visiting halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Washington, DC, January 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Accountants, employers and HR staff can import W2 data like a pro when utilizing the latest 2019 ezW2 form printing and efiling software from Halfpricesoft.com. Customers get added peace of mind when processing W2 and W3 forms with the latest version as it allows easily to roll forward information from previous year to the upcoming tax season.“ezW2 2019 software is now available for the upcoming tax season with data import feature for new and seasoned tax professionals to import seamlessly,” said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.ezW2 2019 can be downloaded for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp.. The trial version will print forms with TRIAL watermark and limit e-filing until the key is purchased and registered in the software.The main features included in the latest version include:- This new white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. So no pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.-ezW2 can print 1099 MISC recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not certifythe substitute forms therefore ezW2 will have to be printed on red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096.-ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can emailforms easily, saving on mailing costs-ezW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites (Additional fee for efile version).-ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no needfor customers to enter the data one by one.-ezW2 supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with at no additional charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as private business owners.ezW2 2019 tax preparation software is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, and 7.Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 2019 software is flexible and reliable. The Halfpricesoft.com development team is confident that this tax software is straightforward enough for new customers who have never processed 1099 MISC, 1096, W2 and W3 forms.W2 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download the latest ezW2 software today to get prepared for the upcoming tax season at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp.About halfpricesoft.comHalfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Contact Information Halfpricesoft.com

