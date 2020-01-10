SBBO Attorneys Named Top Lawyer 2020 by 5280 Magazine

Two attorneys in the Denver office of Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson have been named Top Lawyer 2020 by 5280 magazine. The list is compiled by Colorado's top lifestyle publication and highlights the most skilled attorneys in the region.

Bieging has been named a Top Lawyer every year since the feature debuted in 2015, while Otteson has been recognized every year since 2018. A third SBBO attorney, Steve Shapiro, has also previously been named a 5280 Top Lawyer on three occasions in the “Insurance” category.



The Top Lawyer 2020 list, now in its sixth edition, is published in the January, 2020 issue of 5280, and features more than 400 attorneys in 50 specialties. The featured specialties are based on input from the Colorado Bar Association, local attorneys, and area law firms. The rankings are based on ballots cast by nearly 16,000 lawyers in the seven-county Denver metro area, as well as the magazine’s extensive research. The resulting list highlights the most skilled attorneys in the region.



5280 is Denver’s leading lifestyle publication and the state’s highest circulation magazine. Its readership exceeds such well-known national magazines as Time, People, Oprah, and Martha Stewart Living.



To see the article in 5280’s January issue – together with a searchable Top Lawyer directory - please go to: https://www.5280.com/2020/01/denvers-top-lawyers-2020/ .



About Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP (www.sbbolaw.com)

