Defense Strategies Institute Presents: 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium

DSI is pleased to announce the 2nd iteration of the DoD Information Warfare Symposium will take place on March 11-12, 2020 in Washington, DC.

At DSI's 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium, military services, government agencies, acquisition authorities, academia, and industry will convene to discuss how electronic warfare and cyber operations will help facilitate the future military mission. This event will detail the current and future Joint Force efforts to synchronize mission areas of ISR, electronic warfare, cyber, and information operations to ensure the ability to fight and win wars across all Warfighting domains. EW and cyber capabilities will enable the Warfighter to be combat-ready in contested information environments and assist in their understanding of where persistent adversaries are operating.

Speakers at this year's event will include:

· LTG Stephen G. Fogarty, USA, Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Command

· RADM Steve Parode, USN, Director, Warfare Integration Directorate, N2/N6, Office of the CNO

· MG Neil S. Hersey, USA, Commanding General, US Army Cyber Center of Excellence

· MajGen Matthew Glavy, USMC, Commander, MARFORCYBER

· John Garstka, SES, Director, Cyber, USD A&S

· And many more.

This summit also provides opportunities including exhibit space, round table discussions, product demonstrations, networking receptions, and more.

Seating is limited to allow for actionable discussion in a "Town Hall" format. Active military, government and state personnel attend free of charge.

