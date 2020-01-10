PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Defense Strategies Institute Presents: 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium


DSI is pleased to announce the 2nd iteration of the DoD Information Warfare Symposium will take place on March 11-12, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Washington, DC, January 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- At DSI’s 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium, military services, government agencies, acquisition authorities, academia, and industry will convene to discuss how electronic warfare and cyber operations will help facilitate the future military mission. This event will detail the current and future Joint Force efforts to synchronize mission areas of ISR, electronic warfare, cyber, and information operations to ensure the ability to fight and win wars across all Warfighting domains. EW and cyber capabilities will enable the Warfighter to be combat-ready in contested information environments and assist in their understanding of where persistent adversaries are operating.

Speakers at this year’s event will include:
· LTG Stephen G. Fogarty, USA, Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Command
· RADM Steve Parode, USN, Director, Warfare Integration Directorate, N2/N6, Office of the CNO
· MG Neil S. Hersey, USA, Commanding General, US Army Cyber Center of Excellence
· MajGen Matthew Glavy, USMC, Commander, MARFORCYBER
· John Garstka, SES, Director, Cyber, USD A&S
· And many more.

This summit also provides opportunities including exhibit space, round table discussions, product demonstrations, networking receptions, and more.

Seating is limited to allow for actionable discussion in a “Town Hall” format. Active military, government and state personnel attend free of charge. Those interested in participating in, or sponsoring/exhibiting at the 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium can visit the website at: informationwarfare.dsigroup.org

Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, please contact Nicholas Liberato-Randall at nliberatorandall@dsigroup.org.
Contact Information
Defense Strategies Institute
Nick Liberato-Randall
201.210.8804
Contact
http://informationwarfare.dsigroup.org/

