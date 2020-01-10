Interpreters Unlimited Affiliate, Interpreter Marketplace, Launches a New App for On-Site Foreign Language and ASL Interpreting

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Interpreters Unlimited, Inc. Press Release

Interpreter Marketplace, an affiliate to the Business To Business Interpreters Unlimited, has launched a new Business To Consumer interpreter app. The app will connect language services to businesses, as well as to individuals for their personal use. Launching in San Diego, the app will connect interpreters to the customer for their on-site interpreting needs.

Interpreters Unlimited has always been a B2B company, providing language services almost exclusively to other businesses. Now its affiliate, Interpreter Marketplace, has launched a new B2C interpreter app for personal use. The app allows individuals, as well as businesses, to book foreign language or American Sign Language interpreters who will travel right to them for their on-site language needs. It creates opportunities for independently contracted interpreters and fills a need of those who rely on language services to function day to day.



Interpreter Marketplace deals exclusively in on-site interpretation, which sets it apart from language service apps that use Machine Translation or Artificial Intelligence. The Interpreter Marketplace app connects interpreters right to the customer. All appointment coordination is done directly inside of the app by the customer and interpreter themselves.



Useful features in the app include the option to choose your preferred interpreter based on price, location and/or experience. A user history section shows past appointments including the interpreters that you have used before, so you can use them again if desired. There is the ability to see a background profile on the interpreter and a rating system which is contributed to by consumers. The app also includes a feature which may allow you to see the location of the interpreter starting an hour before the appointment so you can get an idea of their estimated time of arrival (interpreters choose whether to enable or disable their location option in the app).



There is no sign-up fee, no usage fee, and no monthly charge to use the app. Users only pay for the interpreting services that they schedule through the app. From individuals needing interpreters for immigration hearings, doctor appointments, weddings or any other personal matter, to professionals needing services at law offices, schools, healthcare facilities and everything in between, Interpreter Marketplace is the ultimate platform for individuals and businesses to find the right interpreter to meet their language needs.



A new website www.interpreters.com has been launched to act as a hub for both Interpreters Unlimited and Interpreter Marketplace, depending on your need you can choose which direction to go. The app launched in San Diego, California for iOS and Android phones on January 6, 2020. You can visit www.interpretermarketplace.com for more information and to download the app, or download directly in your app store.



About Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.



The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet, Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and IU GlobeLink, LLC, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation.



About Interpreter Marketplace



