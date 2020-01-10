Ed Higgins, Spyglass Solution Sales Director, Catapult Systems to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Never Trust, Always Verify: Battling Sophisticated Cybersecurity Threats



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Ed Higgins, Spyglass Solution Sales Director, Catapult Systems will speak at its webcast entitled, “Never Trust, Always Verify: Battling Sophisticated Cybersecurity Threats with “Zero Trust” Approach Live Webcast.”

New York, NY, January 10, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/battling-sophisticated-cybersecurity-threats/



About Ed Higgins



Ed Higgins is the Spyglass Solution Sales Director at Catapult Systems, overseeing IT security and compliance offerings that connect security policy and compliance goals to the right solutions. Ed has proven success in creating, transforming and leading world-class enterprise information technology, data center infrastructures and security management and investigation businesses.



About Catapult Systems



Catapult is a digital solutions and services firm that uses technology to solve complex business challenges. Catapult has consistently been recognized as a leading Microsoft partner for its expertise in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. Catapult was named the 2019 Microsoft PowerApps Partner of the Year Award winner, a finalist for both the 2019 Microsoft Power BI Partner of the Year Award and the 2019 Microsoft Modern Desktop Partner of the Year Award. Catapult has been recognized for numerous other Microsoft partner awards over the years.



Event Synopsis:



Today’s leaders in cybersecurity continue to look for ways to protect organizations from the increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity attacks. From the antiquated belief of "trust, but verify," the security world seems to be warming up to the new principle of zero trust IT. Under the latter approach, nothing inside or outside of an organization is being trusted. The zero-trust model cuts the time spent in tracking false positives, thus, enabling organizations to increase their productivity.



To ensure that benefits are maximized, it is essential for organizations to have a keen understanding of how the zero trust approach works. Businesses must also be crucial in selecting a technology partner that could help them in implementing the zero trust model effectively.



In this live webcast, a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will delve into a comprehensive discussion of the zero trust approach. Speakers, among other things, will present the best strategies in leveraging the most current technologies to detect and prevent cybersecurity attacks.



This live webcast will discuss the following key provisions:



The Zero Trust Approach: An Overview

Top Cybersecurity Issues

Maximizing the Benefits of the Zero Trust Approach

Selecting an Effective Technology Partner/Solution

Best Strategies



About The Knowledge Group



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



