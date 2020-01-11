The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Federal Tax Controversy in 2020: Preparing for IRS Enforcement Initiatives Live Webcast



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Federal Tax Controversy in 2020: Preparing for IRS Enforcement Initiatives Live Webcast.

Event Synopsis:



The shifting regulatory paradigm and emerging developments in federal tax laws confront companies with increased scrutiny on their tax planning practices. As the U.S. International Revenue Service (IRS) intensifies its enforcement initiatives, compliance has become more challenging and complex than ever. Thus, making companies more vulnerable to tax controversies. Failure to address and mitigate potential tax issues could mean hefty penalties.



It is, therefore, essential that companies and practitioners are in the know of the latest trends and developments in tax laws. They must revisit their compliance practices and strategic action plans to avoid risks and issues.



In a live webcast, a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will present to the audience an in-depth discussion of federal tax controversies. Speakers will also discuss key IRS enforcement initiatives and offer best practices and risk mitigation strategies to help practitioners in this evolving legal climate.



Key issues covered in this course are:

· Federal Tax Controversies: Trends and Updates

· Key IRS Enforcement Initiatives

· Critical Issues and Challenges

· Best Compliance Practices

· What Lies Ahead



Speakers/Faculty Panel



W. Curtis Elliott, Jr.

Partner

Culp, Elliott & Carpenter, PLLC



David Gannaway

Principal

PKF O’Connor Davies LLP



Kevin M. Johnson

Partner

Baker & Hostetler LLP



For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/tax-controversies/



About The Knowledge Group

