Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: NATO’s $1 Billion Investment on AWACS Aircraft to Impact Air Mission Planning and Support Operations

SMi Reports: NATO’s AWACS Aircraft investment to be discussed at Air Mission Planning and Support 2020, in London.

London, United Kingdom, January 11, 2020 --(



With that in mind, SMi Group’s Air Mission Planning and Support Conference will be returning to London on the 21st – 22nd April 2020, for its 11th year running. NATO’S investment will call for some interesting insight from key military figures from across the world speaking at the conference, where they will discuss their experience in air mission operations, network-centric capabilities, interoperability, developing cutting edge solutions and many more.



For those interested in attending, there is an early bird saving of £200 for bookings made by 31st January 2020 available at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom3



Mr Jeremy Howard, Senior System Test Officer, NATO AEW&C Programme Management Agency will speak on this matter, with a presentation on ‘Analysing the Uplifts Gained from the NATO AWACS Final Lifetime Extension Programme (FLEP)’ covering:



• Outlining the new capabilities that will be integrated into E-3A as part of this final modernisation programme that will be delivered in 2026

• Improving mission system capabilities to increase operational effectiveness as an MDC2 node

• Assessing the role of the E-3A platform in mission planning and execution



As the only event that offers a holistic agenda, exploring all areas of air mission planning such as: air force data management, multi-domain command and control, anti-access area denial and cyber security, this year’s conference will highlight maximising air power in aircrafts, where delegates can expect to learn from senior representatives in mission systems.



The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download on the website. Register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom3



Air Mission Planning and Support

21st – 22nd April 2020

London, UK



For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748



For delegate queries please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112



For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



* "NATO marks $1 billion contract to modernise fleet of AWACS aircraft" (Aviation Report: November, 2019) www.en.aviation-report.com/



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, January 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In recent news, "NATO marks $1 billion contract to modernise fleet of AWACS aircraft."* In keeping with the software development aspects of all areas in Air Mission Planning, new developments with various aircrafts are well on their way in restructuring and modernising air force data management and planning systems.With that in mind, SMi Group’s Air Mission Planning and Support Conference will be returning to London on the 21st – 22nd April 2020, for its 11th year running. NATO’S investment will call for some interesting insight from key military figures from across the world speaking at the conference, where they will discuss their experience in air mission operations, network-centric capabilities, interoperability, developing cutting edge solutions and many more.For those interested in attending, there is an early bird saving of £200 for bookings made by 31st January 2020 available at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom3Mr Jeremy Howard, Senior System Test Officer, NATO AEW&C Programme Management Agency will speak on this matter, with a presentation on ‘Analysing the Uplifts Gained from the NATO AWACS Final Lifetime Extension Programme (FLEP)’ covering:• Outlining the new capabilities that will be integrated into E-3A as part of this final modernisation programme that will be delivered in 2026• Improving mission system capabilities to increase operational effectiveness as an MDC2 node• Assessing the role of the E-3A platform in mission planning and executionAs the only event that offers a holistic agenda, exploring all areas of air mission planning such as: air force data management, multi-domain command and control, anti-access area denial and cyber security, this year’s conference will highlight maximising air power in aircrafts, where delegates can expect to learn from senior representatives in mission systems.The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download on the website. Register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom3Air Mission Planning and Support21st – 22nd April 2020London, UKFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748For delegate queries please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.* "NATO marks $1 billion contract to modernise fleet of AWACS aircraft" (Aviation Report: November, 2019) www.en.aviation-report.com/About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6000



http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom3



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend