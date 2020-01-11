DMI Announced as Mobility Presenting Sponsor at AOTMP® 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AOTMP Press Release

+1 240.720.0414 Indianapolis, IN, January 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- AOTMP®, a leading training, certification, and consulting services firm for telecom, mobility, and IT management professionals, today announced that global digital transformation leader DMI will serve as the Mobility Presenting Sponsor of AOTMP® 2020. The conference takes place April 19-23 at the Airport Marriott Lakeside in Orlando, Florida.A leader in driving mobility innovation, DMI specializes in building digital businesses that delight, differentiate, and deliver. As the AOTMP® 2020 Mobility Presenting Sponsor, DMI will offer attendees insights, best practices, and actionable strategies to generate business value and growth through mobile technologies.“DMI is an industry leader with extensive experience in reinventing user experiences through the use of mobile technologies,” said Tim Lybrook, Chief Executive Officer of AOTMP®. “Conference attendees will benefit greatly from learning about DMI’s use cases, strategies, and proven solutions.”In its 14th consecutive year, AOTMP®’s annual conference series provides an insider’s look at the technologies, trends, and management solutions organizations are using to accelerate digital transformation across he modern telecom, mobility, and IT management environment.“DMI is excited to sponsor AOTMP®’s conference for the first time,” said DMI Chief Marketing Officer Stacy Greiner. “The event connects technology and business leaders from across the world to share insights that drive efficiency, productivity, and performance.”Registration is now open for AOTMP® 2020. To sign up or explore available exhibitor packages and sponsorship opportunities, visit the event site at https://web.cvent.com/event/56eb13e5-5621-4ff9-9497-70d647f9aee/summary.About AOTMP®AOTMP® is a leading training, certification, and consulting services firm that helps enterprises and vendors expand their knowledge to create the next generation of telecom, mobility, and IT management. AOTMP® solutions compile nearly two decades of best practices, industry standards, and analytics to help you innovate, automate, increase business contribution, and validate performance in order to achieve operational excellence and establish a new technology management normal.Through AOTMP® University, AOTMP® Certifications, AOTMP® Conferences, and AOTMP® Services, we help enterprises and vendors of all sizes drive greater performance, efficiency, productivity, cost savings, and business value. All solutions leverage AOTMP®’s patented Efficiency First® Framework methodology to serve as the foundation for modern telecom, mobility, and IT management Centers of Excellence.About DMIDMI, a leading end-to-end mobility and business transformation company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business for the connected world, DMI has expertise in enterprise-strength web and app development, IoT, digital commerce, analytics, brand and marketing, and secure device and app management. The company’s unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in its dramatic growth as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of enterprise commercial clients, all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments and a rapidly growing number of state and local governments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.AOTMP®Matt Louden, Strategist, Brand & Communicationsmedia@aotmp.com+1 317.275.7269DMIDonna Savarese, Senior Director of Media Relationsdsavarese@dminc.com+1 240.720.0414 Contact Information AOTMP®

