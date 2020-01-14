First Book from Delinda Layne's Fun Fearless Female Book Series Now Available

Press Releases Delinda Layne Press Release

National Speaker Delinda Layne on Stepping Up Our Dreams and Our Choices in 2020

"How to Step into Your God-Sized Dreams: Fun Fearless Female Series" is the book to read if you are looking for motivation to step up your game in 2020. Chapter titles that you can find in the book include: Choose to be a Fun Seeker, Dare Yourself to Scare Yourself, Engage in the World Without Losing Yourself, and Putting it all Together. Delinda Layne challenges women to be authentic and inspires them to build connections with other Fun Fearless Females around the country. The overall theme of choosing to believe in yourself and becoming the woman you were created to be, with tools to actually make it happen, is what makes this book a great read for women in 2020 and beyond.



You can purchase a paperback and audiobook from Amazon.com using the link provided below:



https://www.amazon.com/Fun-Fearless-Female-Instead-Youve/dp/0997750227



About Delinda Layne

About Delinda Layne

Delinda Layne is a national touring keynote speaker helping others to live the life they want by making better choices. She has over 25 years of experience in motivational speaking and has given keynote speeches for professional organizations and private group settings. She specializes in coming to your organization and teaching your team the tools needed to make better choices personally and professionally. She inspires others to achieve greater success, and provides them with the tools necessary to do so. Delinda Layne is also the leader of Fun Fearless Female and President & Founder of a Non-Profit Women's Ministry. Contact Information Delinda Layne

702-510-1212

delindalayne.com/

