Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Gets the Green-Thumbs Up with Gardening Workshop

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center (CCV) will host a Gardening Workshop and Plant Giveaway on January 11th at 2 p.m. to educate young people on the environment.

Clearwater, FL, January 11, 2020 --(



There is no cost to attend the workshop. Guests will get to exercise their green-thumb by taking a plant home after the workshop is over. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.



Starting with an educational section delivered by a professional. Kids will learn what positive effect they could have “if one were simply to frown when people do things to mess up the planet,” as written by L. Ron Hubbard, author of The Way to Happiness in the precept “Safeguard and Improve Your Environment.”



Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center said, “Sometimes it’s hard to conceive that one person can cause any large improvement on his environment, but in any effort to make a big change, many little changes have to be made by a lot of people. Whether you want to or not, you will find yourself living in the environment that you create. Even something as simple as planting flowers in our front yards, we improve our environment by just that much,” said Soltero.



According to Earthday.org, “About 9.9 billion tons of carbon dioxide are emitted each year by factories, power plants and cars burning fossil fuels, while 15 million acres of forest are deforested annually worldwide—that’s 36 football fields per minute. Planting 100 million trees is just a start to make a difference in confronting climate change.”



Attendees will be encouraged to get their hands dirty, and install their new plant at their homes.



In addition to community events like the gardening workshop, the CCV Center hosts nonprofits in their own activities, offering its facilities to them at no cost. Meetings, End of Year parties and other events are routine activities in the center.



To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to reserve the Center for your nonprofit’s activities please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



