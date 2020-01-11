Press Releases Defense Strategies Institute Press Release

Receive press releases from Defense Strategies Institute: By Email RSS Feeds: Defense Strategies Institute Presents: 2020 DoD Hypersonic Capabilities Symposium

DSI is pleased to announce the 2nd iteration of the DoD Hypersonic Capabilities Symposium, taking place on April 22-23, 2020 in Alexandria, VA.

Washington, DC, January 11, 2020 --(



Hypersonic Missiles and Glide Vehicles have the potential to be game-changing weapons that could cause the US to rethink its posture and strategy across the globe. This symposium will facilitate discussions to accelerate the acquisition of hypersonic platforms that will provide the United States the capabilities to maintain the balance of global power.



Speakers at this year’s event will include:

- The Honorable Ellen M. Lord, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment

- ADM Charles Richard, USN, Commander, United States Strategic Command

- VADM Johnny Wolfe Jr., USN, Director, Strategic Systems Program

- Lt Gen Duke Z. Richardson, USAF, Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics

And many more.



This summit also provides opportunities including exhibit space, round table discussions, product demonstrations, networking receptions, and more.



Seating is limited to allow for actionable discussion in a “Town Hall” format. Active military, government and state personnel attend free of charge. Those interested in participating in, or sponsoring/exhibiting at the 2020 DoD Hypersonic Capabilities Symposium can visit the website at: hypersonics.dsigroup.org



Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, please contact Nicholas Liberato-Randall at nliberatorandall@dsigroup.org. Washington, DC, January 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Defense Strategies Institute’s 2020 DoD Hypersonic Capabilities Symposium will bring together senior DoD officials, military leaders, academia, and solution providers to explore emerging concepts and capabilities in hypersonic weapons and systems in both offensive and defensive measures. Speakers at this year’s symposium will emphasize the continued need to develop American hypersonic technologies and leverage these technologies to achieve U.S. National Security goals.Hypersonic Missiles and Glide Vehicles have the potential to be game-changing weapons that could cause the US to rethink its posture and strategy across the globe. This symposium will facilitate discussions to accelerate the acquisition of hypersonic platforms that will provide the United States the capabilities to maintain the balance of global power.Speakers at this year’s event will include:- The Honorable Ellen M. Lord, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment- ADM Charles Richard, USN, Commander, United States Strategic Command- VADM Johnny Wolfe Jr., USN, Director, Strategic Systems Program- Lt Gen Duke Z. Richardson, USAF, Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and LogisticsAnd many more.This summit also provides opportunities including exhibit space, round table discussions, product demonstrations, networking receptions, and more.Seating is limited to allow for actionable discussion in a “Town Hall” format. Active military, government and state personnel attend free of charge. Those interested in participating in, or sponsoring/exhibiting at the 2020 DoD Hypersonic Capabilities Symposium can visit the website at: hypersonics.dsigroup.orgAnyone interested in learning more or sending questions, please contact Nicholas Liberato-Randall at nliberatorandall@dsigroup.org. Contact Information Defense Strategies Institute

Nick Liberato-Randall

201.210.8804



http://hypersonics.dsigroup.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Defense Strategies Institute