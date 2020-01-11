Perle Launches IRG5000 LTE Routers for Railway Deployments

Press Releases Perle Systems Press Release

Certified to international railway regulations, IRG5000 LTE Routers have the operating temperature, vibration, and emission certifications required for installation on trains, light rail, subways, and streetcars.

When located onboard a train, the IRG5000 Railway Router, with integrated Wi-Fi access point, enables travellers to access services and applications, such as music, games, movies, books, and Internet connectivity for email and other personal applications. Connecting security cameras, informational displays, and other equipment allows for a wide variety of operational tasks to be undertaken by control staff. And, with the ability to establish and maintain cellular tower connectivity at up to 100 meters per second (360km/224mi per hour), the IRG5000 provides reliable LTE access for any rolling stock application.



When used in tunnels or track side, central administration centers can monitor rail traffic, switching status, track conditions, weather conditions, and security data gathered by the sensors and other equipment located in wayside monitoring stations.



John Feeney, COO at Perle Systems comments, “The governing bodies that set the rules for devices installed on trains, and other rolling stock, are very strict. Perle IRG5000 LTE Routers are fully approved and certified to solve the connectivity challenges that exists in railway environments.”



European Railway Certifications EN50155 & EN50121

International Railway Certifications IEC60571 & IEC62236

Cellular tower connectivity can be established and maintained at up to 100 meters per second (360km/224mi per hour)

Rugged die-cast aluminum IP54 enclosures for dust & water ingress or corrosion resistant IP20 aluminum cases.

Shock and vibration resistance certified to MIL-STD-810G, SAE J1455 & EN 61373

Hazloc per IECEx/IECx, ATEX, & ANSI/ISA Class 1 Div 2

-40°F to 158°F (-40°C to 70°C) operating temperature

Certified for operation on 33 LTE bands internationally

Speeds up to 600Mbps downlink and 150Mbps uplink

Network connectivity via LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 3.2, and Serial

RS232, RS485, Alarm Relay, and multiple I/O to connect equipment



With extensive protocol routing support (RIP, OSPF, BGP-4, IPv4, IPv6, OpenVPN, IPSec VPN, and DHCP), integrated zone-based policy firewall, 2 Factor Authentication, and remote authentication (RADIUS, TACACS+) management, IRG5000 Industrial LTE Routers will integrate seamlessly with enterprise-grade systems in hierarchical or large mesh network structures to control access to devices in the field and protect inside networks from unauthorized access.

Find out more about IRG5000 LTE Railway Routers.



