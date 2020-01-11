Eltropy to Provide Text Messaging Across Multiple Departments at Verity Credit Union

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Eltropy Press Release

Milpitas, CA, January 11, 2020 --(



Verity’s chief marketing officer Heidi Wesley-Cleveland explained, “For Marketing, this may be the capability to text loan promotion information to members who have opted in to receive marketing messages. For our Call Center, this may mean texting back a member that has requested this as a call back method. For Lending, this might mean providing a means for a member to text us their paystub as proof of income verification, so that we can more efficiently fund their loan.”



Closing the Deal



Winning Verity’s business required Eltropy to clearly demonstrate how the text messaging solution could be used across multiple departments within the credit union.



Eltropy’s CEO and co-founder Ashish Garg said, “We had to show Verity Credit Union that we could seamlessly integrate into their existing IT systems to provide an intuitive two-way messaging platform that both employees and members would quickly adopt. They wanted to use Eltropy for a wide array of purposes so it was a must to provide a diverse set of use cases.”



“We chose Eltropy because of the capability of integration and a variety of the features it offers, including two-way texting ability with notification and ability to respond through email, the ability to send links and documents for members to sign via e-signature, the one-to-one and one-to-many text messaging option for payment reminders, and the ability to track response times and actions related to the messages,” said Wesley-Cleveland.



Looking Forward



Verity looks forward to completing its implementation and training with Eltropy in 2020 as well as fleshing out all possible use cases specific to the credit union.



About Verity Credit Union



Verity Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative with over 35,000 members and more than $600 million in assets. Headquartered in the Northgate neighborhood of Seattle, WA, Verity has eight branches throughout the Puget Sound including: Alderwood, Northgate, Wallingford, Ballard, Greenwood, Beacon Hill, West Seattle and Auburn.



About Eltropy



Brittany Farb Gruber

314-440-0381



Eltropy.com



