Seminar Information Service, Inc.

SeminarInformation.com Adds American Management Association Virtual Seminars


Virtual seminars now added to www.SeminarInformation.com database.

Henderson, NV, January 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The largest database of seminars and conferences www.SeminarInformation.com has just added virtual seminars to it's database listing of American Management Association seminars. Now you can choose to attend one of the AMA's live, in person seminars or elect to attend a virtual session of the same seminar at a convenient time and location.

It's easy to register for these courses using the Quickcode search option on the Seminar Information website SeminarInformation.com Just put the quickcode in the search box and you'll be taken directly to the seminar description and enrollment option.

Some of the courses now available in this new format are "Fundamentals of Finance and Accounting" Quickcode QQAGW, "Building Better Work Relationships" Quickcode QQAAU and "AMA's Boot Camp" Quickcode QQBYCB.

They continue to list over 360,000 seminars annually on our comprehensive website. Find just the right seminar for your training needs whether to add a new skill or brush up and old one.
