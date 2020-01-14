Zondra Evans of ZTV Teams Up with Texas Entrepreneur Association

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zeds Corp. Press Release

Zondra TV is on the rise in Addison, TX where the mayor and local chamber have both been inviting Evans in to train their small business owners.

Dallas, TX, January 14, 2020 --(



Zondra Evans is a Life Transformation Coach, Speaker and Author. She has over 40 years experience working in corporate environments in various leadership roles. She has an extensive background in Human Resource Management and Relationship Development. Her main focus is to help women leaders and aspiring leaders earn a voice at the corporate table by better understanding how to leverage their personal energy in support of a desired career path and outcome.



“There’s no winning team, in any sport, that wins without a coach. Even the greatest and most accomplished athletes need them. If you want to win in your endeavors, you too need a coach. Coach Z is a great addition to any team – a team of 1 or 12 and beyond. I found Coach Z’s coaching style to be relate-able, transformational, and phenomenal. She will not leave you where she finds you. She asks the hard questions by asking the right questions,” says Penelope Larry, B.S., MBA President of Doing Business With Saints, Inc.



The Texas Entrepreneur Association champions Texas Entrepreneurs to network, connect and grow through community involvement, peer mentoring and education. By joining forces with like-minded individuals, they offer today’s entrepreneur the competitive edge needed to compete in today’s world. Visit them at http://texasassociationofentrepreneurs.com for more information.



Zondra TV is on the rise in Addison, TX where the mayor and local chamber have both been inviting Evans in to train their small business owners. ZTV touts itself as an affordable global marketing and advertising company that leverages TV streaming platforms such as ROKU, AmazonFireTV, and Chromcast to showcase small business and provide global exposure. ZTV is a multi-media platform company with a potential reach of more than 200 million viewers and users. ZTV is currently televised on 7 different streaming platforms transmitting in over 12.5M homes. To be featured on the ZTV Network, visit ZondraTV.com



Zondra Evans

469-712-7168



www.zedscorp.com



