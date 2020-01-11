Boundary Breaking e-Commerce Start-Up, Delloop Announced Today

Press Releases Delloop Press Release

Startup develops a customer-centric e-commerce solution which surprisingly reduces retailers, shipper and manufacturers operational and customer acquisition costs.

Chicago, IL, January 11, 2020 --



Delloop focuses on solving issues facing E-commerce as an industry - inefficiency in last-mile delivery, costly customer acquisition, customer churning, and spiralling support and marketing costs. By taking a holistic inclusive approach Delloop technology delivers powerful features and cost savings for all the players in the e-commerce transactional loop, including the retailer, the shipper and the manufacturer.



CEO/Founder, Lou Schillaci stated: “Despite the progress, the e-commerce industry has made in the past two decades it continues to face many unaddressed issues.



“Starting with ironing out last-mile delivery issues, we discovered that our solution not only enhanced the customer’s experience, the technology also addresses many other fail and pain points all the way back up the chain to the shipper, retailer and manufacturer.”



Focusing on the customer journey, end-to-end, from cart to delivery, support through to recycling, Delloop has developed a solution that both empowers the customer but also creates an enduring connection with each party.



Through a gamified APP, website and secure military-grade encryption, Delloop members are able to automatically register themselves with any online store featuring a Delloop button. Details are automatically uploaded to the site with little or no customer input.



Purchases made through partner stores are logged to the member’s page for their reference. Details include images, serial numbers, documented service, return or issues and more. The system also alerts the member when a warranty period is about to expire.



Service or delivery queries are initiated and documented via the APP without need for email or phone communications. Being all-inclusive the system alerts the appropriate partner/s by directing the query to the appropriate person/department.



Schillaci continued, “We’ve created a product that is more than just software, wider in scope than just a platform. We’ve developed something that responds intelligently to the way people live and interact with e-commerce.”



www.delloop.com



For further information contact

Claire Linley | +351 937 596 679 - claire@delloop.com

Lou Schillaci

+351 937596665



www.delloop.com



