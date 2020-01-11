Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Todd Green as Field Technical Service Representative Mid-Atlantic for Charlotte Pipe

Press Releases Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Press Release

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Todd Green as Field Technical Service Representative Mid-Atlantic for Charlotte Pipe.

With extensive experience in Business Development and Sales Management, Todd most recently held the position of Senior Business Development Manager with Apollo Valves.



Charlotte Pipe & Foundry has been in business for over 110 years, they are the only manufacturer that offers a complete system of cast iron, PVC, CPVC, and ABS pipe and fittings for residential and commercial plumbing systems and industrial applications. Charlotte Pipe & Foundry is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and has seven plant locations across the United States; all of their products are made in the U.S.A.



About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 39 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.



Joseph McElmeel

877-374-0039



http://www.brookechase.com



