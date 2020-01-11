The PLATO Society of Los Angeles Announces a Free Public Lecture on Affirmative Action in Higher Education: Problems, Paradoxes and Some Possible Solutions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The PLATO Society of Los Angeles Press Release

The January 2020 Colloquium will be on Affirmative Action In Higher Education: Problems, Paradoxes and Some Possible Solutions; Presented by UCLA Prof. Richard Sander at The Skirball Cultural Center; Address: 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049; Jan 16, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. Coffee and Cookies, 1:30-3:00 Program.

Los Angeles, CA, January 11, 2020 --(

Affirmative Action in Higher Education: Problems, Paradoxes and Some Possible Solutions



Open to the Public. Free Admission and Parking.

January 16th, 2020

Presented by Prof. Richard Sander at The Skirball Cultural Center;

Address: 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049; 12:45 Coffee and Cookies, 1:30-3:00 Program.



UCLA Professor Richard Sander is a national authority on race in higher education. In 1997, Sander successfully argued in favor of class-based preferences in law school admissions. In 2004, he published a comprehensive study of affirmative action in American law schools.



Professor Sander's controversial study concluded that the use of racial preferences in higher education may harm its intended beneficiaries and cause as many problems as it solves. Attempts to fix these problems have often made matters worse. Professor Sander will draw on his research and recent legal developments to lay out the challenges of affirmative action and describe some paths to reform.



After receiving his B.A. at Harvard, Sander earned graduate degrees in law and economics from Northwestern University.



A UCLA Law faculty member since 1989, Sander helped launch the UCLA Program in Public Interest Law and Policy.



Learn more about the heated debate over affirmative action.



For more information or to get on our email list:

email us at office@ThePLATOSociety.org . Or go to our website: www.ThePLATOSociety.org or phone us at 424-835-9181.



The PLATO Society of Los Angeles

Learning for a Lifetime

The nonprofit, member-run, Plato Society of Los Angeles, located near UCLA at 1083 Gayley Avenue, Westwood, has for 30 years been a terrific place to get together with other people who have a deep passion for learning. It has been described by the Wall Street Journal as one of the finest lifelong learning communities in the country, and as unique by The New York Times.



The PLATO Society is open to anyone with a love of learning who is interested and willing to participate. Members meet regularly in Westwood, near UCLA, to study and discuss topics of interest in science, history, philosophy, biography, art, music, theatre, literature, political science, and more. About 25 peer led seminars are ongoing at any time. In addition, we offer optional day trips, foreign trips, lectures, luncheon discussions, theatre and dining groups, multi-day getaways, and more.



The PLATO Society is self-run and non-profit. It was originally started by UCLA (and is still associated with the UCLA honors program). Many of our 400 members work part time or are retired.



Visitors are most welcome. Call 424-835-9181 to make an appointment to visit us and discover for yourself what we can offer you.



If you have questions or want to learn more, feel free to call 424-835-9181

or go directly to the PLATO Society web site https://www.theplatosociety.org/



PLATO Society of Los Angeles -

1) Phone: 424-835-9181

2) Email: office@ThePlatoSociety.org

3) Website: www.ThePlatoSociety.org

4) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePLATOSociety

Rudy Sabaratnam

310-770-1104



www.ThePlatoSociety.org



