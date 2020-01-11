PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
The Knowledge Group
 

Company Overview

Contact Info & Offices

Press Releases

The Knowledge Group

Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds:

The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Understanding Insurer's Duty to Settle: Practical Tips to Avoid Bad Faith Claims Live Webcast


The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Understanding Insurer's Duty to Settle: Practical Tips to Avoid Bad Faith Claims Live Webcast.

New York, NY, January 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- This one and half hour event is scheduled on Tuesday, February 04, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm (ET).

Event Synopsis:

An insurer’s ability to refuse a settlement case is only limited on account to its duty to act in good faith. Instead, they owe its policyholder a duty to settle if, and only if, the policyholder’s settlement amount is within the limit of the insurer's policy.

However, if an insurer refused to accept an offer of reasonable settlement from an injured party due to exceeding policy limits, insurance companies might be in the midst of exposure in a bad faith claims liability.

It is therefore imperative that companies who are prone to this kind of situation to remain proactive in devising an effective and advance practices on how to handle insurance claimants in order to avoid exposure to bad faith claims.

In this Live webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will help Insurance Companies understand the important aspects of the insurer's duty of settlement. Speakers will also offer best practices in developing and implementing effective practices in mitigating risks and avoiding potential exposure to bad faith claims.

Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:

An Overview of the Insurers Duty to Settle
Recent Trends and Developments
Notable Court Rulings
Common Risks and Pitfalls
Practical Tips and Best Practices
What Lies Ahead

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Michelle Burton
Managing Partner
Shoecraft Burton, LLP

Hugh D. Hughes
Attorney
Saxe Doernberger & Vita, P.C.

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/understanding-insurers-duty-to-settle/

About The Knowledge Group
The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.

In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact Information
The Knowledge Group
Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director
646-844-0200
Contact
www.theknowledgegroup.org
Therese Lumbao, Director
Account Management & Member Services
tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org

Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group
Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help