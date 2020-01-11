The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Understanding Insurer's Duty to Settle: Practical Tips to Avoid Bad Faith Claims Live Webcast

New York, NY, January 11, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- This one and half hour event is scheduled on Tuesday, February 04, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm (ET).
Event Synopsis:
An insurer’s ability to refuse a settlement case is only limited on account to its duty to act in good faith. Instead, they owe its policyholder a duty to settle if, and only if, the policyholder’s settlement amount is within the limit of the insurer's policy.
However, if an insurer refused to accept an offer of reasonable settlement from an injured party due to exceeding policy limits, insurance companies might be in the midst of exposure in a bad faith claims liability.
It is therefore imperative that companies who are prone to this kind of situation to remain proactive in devising an effective and advance practices on how to handle insurance claimants in order to avoid exposure to bad faith claims.
In this Live webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will help Insurance Companies understand the important aspects of the insurer's duty of settlement. Speakers will also offer best practices in developing and implementing effective practices in mitigating risks and avoiding potential exposure to bad faith claims.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
An Overview of the Insurers Duty to Settle
Recent Trends and Developments
Notable Court Rulings
Common Risks and Pitfalls
Practical Tips and Best Practices
What Lies Ahead
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Michelle Burton
Managing Partner
Shoecraft Burton, LLP
Hugh D. Hughes
Attorney
Saxe Doernberger & Vita, P.C.
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/understanding-insurers-duty-to-settle/
