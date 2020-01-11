

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Understanding Insurer's Duty to Settle: Practical Tips to Avoid Bad Faith Claims Live Webcast

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Understanding Insurer's Duty to Settle: Practical Tips to Avoid Bad Faith Claims Live Webcast.

New York, NY, January 11, 2020 --(



Event Synopsis:



An insurer’s ability to refuse a settlement case is only limited on account to its duty to act in good faith. Instead, they owe its policyholder a duty to settle if, and only if, the policyholder’s settlement amount is within the limit of the insurer's policy.



However, if an insurer refused to accept an offer of reasonable settlement from an injured party due to exceeding policy limits, insurance companies might be in the midst of exposure in a bad faith claims liability.



It is therefore imperative that companies who are prone to this kind of situation to remain proactive in devising an effective and advance practices on how to handle insurance claimants in order to avoid exposure to bad faith claims.



In this Live webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will help Insurance Companies understand the important aspects of the insurer's duty of settlement. Speakers will also offer best practices in developing and implementing effective practices in mitigating risks and avoiding potential exposure to bad faith claims.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



An Overview of the Insurers Duty to Settle

Recent Trends and Developments

Notable Court Rulings

Common Risks and Pitfalls

Practical Tips and Best Practices

What Lies Ahead



Speakers/Faculty Panel



Michelle Burton

Managing Partner

Shoecraft Burton, LLP



Hugh D. Hughes

Attorney

Saxe Doernberger & Vita, P.C.



For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/understanding-insurers-duty-to-settle/



About The Knowledge Group

The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else. New York, NY, January 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This one and half hour event is scheduled on Tuesday, February 04, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm (ET).Event Synopsis:An insurer’s ability to refuse a settlement case is only limited on account to its duty to act in good faith. Instead, they owe its policyholder a duty to settle if, and only if, the policyholder’s settlement amount is within the limit of the insurer's policy.However, if an insurer refused to accept an offer of reasonable settlement from an injured party due to exceeding policy limits, insurance companies might be in the midst of exposure in a bad faith claims liability.It is therefore imperative that companies who are prone to this kind of situation to remain proactive in devising an effective and advance practices on how to handle insurance claimants in order to avoid exposure to bad faith claims.In this Live webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will help Insurance Companies understand the important aspects of the insurer's duty of settlement. Speakers will also offer best practices in developing and implementing effective practices in mitigating risks and avoiding potential exposure to bad faith claims.Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:An Overview of the Insurers Duty to SettleRecent Trends and DevelopmentsNotable Court RulingsCommon Risks and PitfallsPractical Tips and Best PracticesWhat Lies AheadSpeakers/Faculty PanelMichelle BurtonManaging PartnerShoecraft Burton, LLPHugh D. HughesAttorneySaxe Doernberger & Vita, P.C.For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/understanding-insurers-duty-to-settle/About The Knowledge GroupThe Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group