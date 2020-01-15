iCARE Home Health Opens Advanced Foot Care Clinic in Scarborough

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases iCare Home Health Services Inc. Press Release

Leader in senior homecare and caregiver services partners with Shepherd Village.

Toronto, Canada, January 15, 2020 --(



In the Scarborough area, there is a need to serve the growing population amongst seniors and families. According to Ontario Population Projections, 2018-2046, it is estimated that by 2046, the number of seniors is going to increase by 132 percent within the GTA suburbs.



“As a leader in the home healthcare industry, we are excited about expanding iCare Home Health into such a diverse and popular market. By partnering with Shepherd Village, our goal is to deliver the best in class foot care treatments not only to the retirement residents but also to those who live in the community. At iCare Home Health, we believe that the foot by far is one of the most important parts of the human structure and should be given proper attention. A lack of treatment, even to small foot injuries, can potentially lead to serious complications. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for our clients and their families, and to give them access to the best- personalized home health care services.” –Rick Menassa, President & CEO



The advanced foot care clinic offers residents and the community a variety of services related to prevention, diagnosis, and management of high-risk feet, including those living with diabetes, arthritis, and circulatory problems.



The clinic will also provide expanded iCare Home Health services and programs specializing in:



• Advanced Footcare Treatment by a certified Registered Practical Nurse (RPN)

• Autism Care services

• Friend and Personal Support at Home

• Recreation Therapy Programs

• Nurse at Home

• IV Therapy



In addition, iCare Home Health provides foot care services for those who may be bedside at a hospital or for those who prefer in-home care treatment.



To Book a Foot Care appointment, please call (416) 609-5700 or visit the Health centre at 3760 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto, ON M1T 3K9.



About iCare Home Health



iCare Home Health is a boutique, visionary home healthcare agency that leverages creative and innovative solutions to empower Canadians, young or old to recover from medical procedures or age with dignity in the comfort of their homes.



Our services include Friend at Home, Personal Support at Home, Nurse at Home and Advanced Foot Care at Home or at one of our growing clinics sites.



Our Care Plans are individualized to client needs and preferences. Our team is passionate about the care they provide and strive to make a difference wherever the opportunity arises.



Rick Menassa, President & CEO

(905) 491-6941



www.icarehomehealth.ca

Address: 2275 Upper Middle Rd E, Suite 101, Oakville, Ontario L6H 0C3



