Exclusive Land Force Capability Updates from the British Army at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020

The event brochure, including the two-day agenda and speaker line-up, is available to download online at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/prcom4



In recent news, the General Dynamics Ajax – will soon form a key part of the British Army’s mounted potential and deliver what GD calls “best-in-class protection and survivability, reliability and mobility and all-weather Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Recognition (ISTAR) capabilities.”



Ajax is the most lethal variant of the platform, equipped with a 40mm cannon to give its crew of four high-calibre offensive capabilities. In promotional material, General Dynamics describes how the vehicle “will enable the soldier to be at the point of collection of accurate all-weather commander information within a network-enabled, fully-digitised platform.”



The vehicle is designed to draw on the platform’s suite of intelligence and reconnaissance systems to act as much as an ISTAR platform as an offensive force using a “range of leading-edge technologies to provide an optimised survivable, lethal and agile ISTAR platform.” *



With this in mind, SMi Group is pleased to announce that the British Army will be presenting exclusive updates on the Ajax and other land force capabilities at 2020 event.



Featured expert speakers include:



- Conference Chair: Mr John Crozier, Technical Partner, Urban Canyon Sixth Sense (UC6S), DSTL, UK MoD

- Dr Andy Lillie, Technology Director, Network & Communications, Mission Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems will present "Creating a coherent vehicle architecture approach to deliver and exploit the Single information Environment."

- Colonel Jonathan Brooking, Commander HQ Armour Centre, British Army will present an opening keynote address on "Maximising Tactical Awareness through Comprehensive Armoured Crew Training."

- Lieutenant Colonel John Dagless, Senior Requirements Manager, Battlefield and Tactical CIS (BATCIS), ISS, Joint Forces Command, UK MoD will present an opening keynote address on "Delivering Information Capabilities to British Forces Through the LE TacCIS Programme."



For those interested in attending, there is a £200 early bird discount ending on January 31. Register at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/prcom4



Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness

1–2 April 2020

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK



Proudly Sponsored by Galleon Embedded Computing & Lockheed Martin



*Army Technology



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network.

