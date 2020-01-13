Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Registration Opens for Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients 2020

SMi reports: Registration is now open for the Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference, which will convene in London on May 11-12, 2020.

London, United Kingdom, January 13, 2020 --(



The two-day event will focus on the growing HPAPI landscape, driven by the demand for highly potent drugs in oncology, diabetes and autoimmune disease treatment. Delegates will explore the biggest challenges the industry is facing such as determining toxicology limits, assessing hazards, implementing risk procedures, translating risk assessment into facility engineering, preventing and dealing with cross-contamination and adhering to GMP regulatory guidelines.



Registration is live on the website and an early bird saving of £400 will be applied to bookings made before January 31, 2020: http://www.highlypotentapi.com/prcom1



Highlights will include:

· Explore HPAPI manufacturing with 8 big pharma from both the toxic substance and the employees’ perspective

· Gain better understanding of human factors and ergonomics aspects and their role in improving production performance with the Chartered Institute of Ergonomics and Human Factors

· Deep dive into the oncology market and ADC production, the main driver of the HPAPI industry

· Learn what it takes to create a safety company culture and how to better train your employees on risk perception



Speakers will include:

· Justin Mason-Home, Director, HPAPI Project Services Limited

· Pascal Michoux, Vice President, Global EHS Teva api & Biologics, Teva API Italy

· William Hawkins, Manager Occupation Toxicology, GSK

· Brian Edwards, Chair, Pharmaceutical Human Factors Group, CIEHF

· Thomas Adam, Head of GQA Chemical APIs, Bayer AG

· Ildikó Ziegler, QA Manager, Gedeon Richter

· Francois D’Hooge, ADC Project Manager, Gamamabs Pharma

· Andreas Schreiner, Head of Validation, Novartis



There will also be a post-conference workshop day on May 13, 2020 which will feature two half-day workshops on “Practical Steps for Delivering HPAPI Projects” and “A Roadmap to Enhancing Organisational Safety in HPAPI Manufacturing: A Human Factors Perspective.”



The event brochure with the agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website; those interested in attending can register now to claim their £400 early bird discount: http://www.highlypotentapi.com/prcom1



Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Main conference: 11-12 May 2020

Post-conference workshop day: 13 May 2020

London, UK



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, January 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group is pleased to announce that the 4th annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients conference will commence in London on May 11-12, 2020.The two-day event will focus on the growing HPAPI landscape, driven by the demand for highly potent drugs in oncology, diabetes and autoimmune disease treatment. Delegates will explore the biggest challenges the industry is facing such as determining toxicology limits, assessing hazards, implementing risk procedures, translating risk assessment into facility engineering, preventing and dealing with cross-contamination and adhering to GMP regulatory guidelines.Registration is live on the website and an early bird saving of £400 will be applied to bookings made before January 31, 2020: http://www.highlypotentapi.com/prcom1Highlights will include:· Explore HPAPI manufacturing with 8 big pharma from both the toxic substance and the employees’ perspective· Gain better understanding of human factors and ergonomics aspects and their role in improving production performance with the Chartered Institute of Ergonomics and Human Factors· Deep dive into the oncology market and ADC production, the main driver of the HPAPI industry· Learn what it takes to create a safety company culture and how to better train your employees on risk perceptionSpeakers will include:· Justin Mason-Home, Director, HPAPI Project Services Limited· Pascal Michoux, Vice President, Global EHS Teva api & Biologics, Teva API Italy· William Hawkins, Manager Occupation Toxicology, GSK· Brian Edwards, Chair, Pharmaceutical Human Factors Group, CIEHF· Thomas Adam, Head of GQA Chemical APIs, Bayer AG· Ildikó Ziegler, QA Manager, Gedeon Richter· Francois D’Hooge, ADC Project Manager, Gamamabs Pharma· Andreas Schreiner, Head of Validation, NovartisThere will also be a post-conference workshop day on May 13, 2020 which will feature two half-day workshops on “Practical Steps for Delivering HPAPI Projects” and “A Roadmap to Enhancing Organisational Safety in HPAPI Manufacturing: A Human Factors Perspective.”The event brochure with the agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website; those interested in attending can register now to claim their £400 early bird discount: http://www.highlypotentapi.com/prcom1Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical IngredientsMain conference: 11-12 May 2020Post-conference workshop day: 13 May 2020London, UKTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Neill Howard

+44 (0) 20 7827 6164



http://www.highlypotentapi.com/prcom1



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend