Savile Row Comes to Bloomsbury, London

Henry Herbert Tailors based in Bloomsbury, central London have invested heavily in new tailors and resources to compete with the world famous Savile Row.

It was set up in 2008 by Charlie Baker-Collingwood. The bespoke tailoring firm has recently heavily invested in the company, adding three former Savile Row tailors to their staff. They have also invested over £100,000 in a new purpose built tailoring workshop, in order to create the same Savile Row suit - at a fraction of the cost.



London, United Kingdom, January 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Henry Herbert Tailors handcraft the finest bespoke suits and shirts. True to the highest standards of traditional Savile Row tailoring, Henry Herbert use the finest fabrics, the finest tailors and, hopefully, the finest service to create a world class bespoke tailoring service to customers.

It was set up in 2008 by Charlie Baker-Collingwood. The bespoke tailoring firm has recently heavily invested in the company, adding three former Savile Row tailors to their staff. They have also invested over £100,000 in a new purpose built tailoring workshop, in order to create the same Savile Row suit - at a fraction of the cost.

Customers are welcome to visit Henry Herbert Tailors or their tailors are happy to meet clients, wherever and whenever is good for them, with their fleet of custom built Vespa scooters. They are a small firm and they work hard for their customers.

Contact Information
Henry Herbert Tailors

Charlie Baker-Collingwood

02078371452



https://www.henryherbert.com



