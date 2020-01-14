ConnectReseller Ranks Second with Global .BUZZ Market Share of 6.29%

Mumbai, India, January 14, 2020 --(



Total .BUZZ domains registered by OwnRegistrar Inc. were 29,207 as of January 08, 2020.



As per the statistics updated by nTLDStats.com, ConnectReseller, the reseller arm of OwnRegistrar Inc., owned a 6.29% market share for .BUZZ TLD with 29,207 domain registrations. With this market share, ConnectReseller has jumped to the 2nd position in ranking for .BUZZ registrars.



White-labeled ICANN accredited domain name registrar, OwnRegistrar Inc. is a subsidiary of Trunkoz Group. All operations such as domain registration, registry relations, business development are managed through the ConnectReseller platform.



As per the global nTLD registrar overview posted by nTLDStats.com, OwnRegistrar stood at 64th rank with 34,713 domain registrations.



“With this updated figure, the TLD portfolio of ConnectReseller now contains 350 TLDs and 100K+ live domains,” said Hiren Shah, founder, and chairman, ConnectReseller. “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the registries, resellers, and clients for their extraordinary support,” he added.



About ConnectReseller:



ConnectReseller, India's leading white-labeled ICANN accredited domain name registrar, is a reseller arm for OwnRegistrar Inc. OwnRegistrar manages the domain registrations and registry relations through ConnectReseller. With their comprehensive brand extensions, user-friendly domain management platform, and competent customer support, ConnectReseller is transfiguring the process of domain reselling. Headquartered in India, they have a portfolio of 350+ TLDs to offer to their clients, as of January 08, 2020.



