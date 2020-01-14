PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
ConnectReseller

Press Release

Receive press releases from ConnectReseller: By Email RSS Feeds:

ConnectReseller Ranks Second with Global .BUZZ Market Share of 6.29%


ConnectReseller, an ICANN Accredited Domain Name Registrar and reseller arm of Own Registrar, has secured 2nd position in ranking for .BUZZ registrars by owning 6.29% market share for .BUZZ TLD, according to the recent statistics released by nTLDStats.com. As per global nTLD registrar, Own Registrar has successfully risen to 64th rank with 34,713 domain registrations.

Mumbai, India, January 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- ntldstats.com released the updated breakdown for .BUZZ top-level domain.

Total .BUZZ domains registered by OwnRegistrar Inc. were 29,207 as of January 08, 2020.

As per the statistics updated by nTLDStats.com, ConnectReseller, the reseller arm of OwnRegistrar Inc., owned a 6.29% market share for .BUZZ TLD with 29,207 domain registrations. With this market share, ConnectReseller has jumped to the 2nd position in ranking for .BUZZ registrars.

White-labeled ICANN accredited domain name registrar, OwnRegistrar Inc. is a subsidiary of Trunkoz Group. All operations such as domain registration, registry relations, business development are managed through the ConnectReseller platform.

As per the global nTLD registrar overview posted by nTLDStats.com, OwnRegistrar stood at 64th rank with 34,713 domain registrations.

“With this updated figure, the TLD portfolio of ConnectReseller now contains 350 TLDs and 100K+ live domains,” said Hiren Shah, founder, and chairman, ConnectReseller. “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the registries, resellers, and clients for their extraordinary support,” he added.

About ConnectReseller:

ConnectReseller, India's leading white-labeled ICANN accredited domain name registrar, is a reseller arm for OwnRegistrar Inc. OwnRegistrar manages the domain registrations and registry relations through ConnectReseller. With their comprehensive brand extensions, user-friendly domain management platform, and competent customer support, ConnectReseller is transfiguring the process of domain reselling. Headquartered in India, they have a portfolio of 350+ TLDs to offer to their clients, as of January 08, 2020.

To know more, please visit connectreseller.com/

Name: ConnectReseller
Phone: 9819342186
Email: mktg@connectreseller.com
Contact Information
ConnectReseller
Shraddha Vedak
09819342186
Contact
https://connectreseller.com/
shraddha.vedak@qualispace.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ConnectReseller
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help