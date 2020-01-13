PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Evotec & Scynexis to Lead the Workshops for SMi's Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference


SMi Reports: Interactive workshop overview for SMi's 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference, London in March 2020.

London, United Kingdom, January 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SMi’s highly anticipated 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference will commence on March 30 and 31, 2020 and in London, UK.

For this year’s conference, industry leaders and key profiles from leading pharmaceutical organisations will be brought together to discuss the strategies in place that reduce AMR, evaluate the role pharmaceutical companies and funding bodies play in reducing AMR, learn about new diagnostics approaches to identify AMR and consider novel candidates and alternatives to anti-microbials.

The issue of developing and commercialising novel antibiotics whilst simultaneously making a return for investors continues to be a big problem. This year’s Superbugs & Superdrugs event aims to address these issues via a series of informative presentations by an international gathering of senior industry experts, scientific pioneers, and academics.

For interested individuals, the final early bird saving of £100 made by 31 January 2020, is available at www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/PR3

The upcoming Superbugs & Superdrugs 2020 will host 2 post-conference workshops taking place on April 1, including:

Workshop A: "Development of Non-Traditional Agents and Alternatives to Antibiotics" led by Peter Warn, Senior Vice President Anti-infective Discovery, Evotec (UK) Ltd and Antonio Felici, VP, Anti-Infectives, Evotec

Workshop B: "Anti-microbial Resistance and Pathogenic Fungi" led by Stephen Barat, VP, Preclinical Research and Early Development, Scynexis

These interactive workshops will discuss a variety of topics such as: the in vitro and in vivo developments of non-traditional antibacterial agents, the emergence of multi-drug resistance strains pose substantial health threats and many more.

The full agenda and speaker line-up and workshop information is available online at www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/PR3

For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk

Superbugs & Superdrugs 2020
Conference: 30–31 March 2020
Workshops: 1 April 2020
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK
www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/PR3
#SMiBugs
Contact Information
SMi Group
Simi Sapal
+44 (0) 20 7827 6000
Contact
http://www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/PR3

