Sharkey-Ross Elected Stockholder at Henderson Franklin


Fort Myers, FL, January 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Attorney Amanda Sharkey Ross was elected stockholder. She focuses her practice in the areas of transportation (automobile, marine, trucking) liability, premises liability, negligent security, wrongful death, construction litigation, and product liability. Ross also represents vessel owners, marinas, and associations and writes on various aspects of maritime law on the Southwest Florida Business and IP Blog.

Throughout her legal career, Ross has received much recognition including being named a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated Magazine, noting her work in admiralty and maritime law in 2019. She is a member of the Stetson University Alumni Board and is an active member of the University of Miami Hurricane Club. Ross also volunteers Teen Court of Lee County, Bonita Springs Little League, and Pinewoods Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization. She is fluent in both English and Spanish.

Michael Corso, chair of the Tort & Insurance Litigation Department shares that, “When Amanda joined the firm, she hit the ground running. Because of her extensive experience in a variety of tort related cases, Amanda is adept at seeing the big picture to build a defense strategy that meets her client’s desired goals, while being conscious of time and expense considerations.”

Ross received her undergraduate degree from Stetson University (B.A., 1999) and her law degree from the University of Miami Law School (J.D., cum laude, 2002). She may be reached at 239-344-1249 or by email at amanda.ross@henlaw.com.

Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Ross or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
Contact
www.henlaw.com

