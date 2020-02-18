Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Blasch Precision Ceramics Press Release

Receive press releases from Blasch Precision Ceramics: By Email RSS Feeds: Blasch Announces Promotions to Enhance Business Development Bandwidth

Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc., an expanding Albany-based manufacturing company, announces three promotions within the company in its Sales and Business Development teams.

Albany, NY, February 18, 2020 --(



Jeff Bolebruch has been promoted to Vice President, Global Strategic Business Development. In this role, Bolebruch is responsible for driving global business, across markets. He will manage all major external business development relationships and be responsible for evaluating potential candidates. Bolebruch has been a key member of the Blasch Sales group for nearly 30 years. In that time, he has been most responsible for creating and developing strategic relationships; while also playing a role in helping concepts become key products for the company, with new technologies such as VectorWallTM and StaBloxTM, and others. He has opened up new markets which have become essential to the company’s success. “This new role will be another critical challenge, but one that will bring us to new heights, and I am confident that Jeff will meet this challenge,” commented Jack Parrish, President and CEO of Blasch Precision Ceramics.



Will Russell has been promoted to lead the Sales and Marketing team, in addition to the Technical Business Development group, as our new Vice President of Sales and Business Development. In this role, Russell’s responsibilities are expanding, and he will manage the day-to-day operations of the Sales, Marketing and Business Development departments. In Will’s 9 years with Blasch, he has held a variety of positions, including leading the Engineering department, as well as the Technical Business Development team. He has handled these positions deftly, with a results orientation. “I am certain that he will continue to have great success in this role, and will lead the team in a positive manner as we maintain our upward revenue trajectory,” commented Parrish.



In addition to being the Senior Market Manager for Energy and Chemical, Tim Connors has been added a new responsibility as Director of Business Development, Global Specialty Products (GSP). In this role, Connors will be responsible for and oversee the GSP division across Markets on a global basis. He will provide guidance and coaching to GSP Sales personnel, and coordinate GSP marketing strategies and implementation through our Marketing department. Tim recently celebrated his 25th anniversary with Blasch, spending the beginning of his career as a Design Engineer, and the majority of his time with the Sales Group. He has consistently been successful in managing activities efficiently, to maximize results. “Tim has great experience with our GSP team, and extensive expertise related to the array of sourced materials,” commented Jack Parrish. “He is the perfect candidate to lead the team as we endeavor to grow this division of our business.” Albany, NY, February 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc., an expanding Albany-based manufacturing company, announces three promotions within the company:Jeff Bolebruch has been promoted to Vice President, Global Strategic Business Development. In this role, Bolebruch is responsible for driving global business, across markets. He will manage all major external business development relationships and be responsible for evaluating potential candidates. Bolebruch has been a key member of the Blasch Sales group for nearly 30 years. In that time, he has been most responsible for creating and developing strategic relationships; while also playing a role in helping concepts become key products for the company, with new technologies such as VectorWallTM and StaBloxTM, and others. He has opened up new markets which have become essential to the company’s success. “This new role will be another critical challenge, but one that will bring us to new heights, and I am confident that Jeff will meet this challenge,” commented Jack Parrish, President and CEO of Blasch Precision Ceramics.Will Russell has been promoted to lead the Sales and Marketing team, in addition to the Technical Business Development group, as our new Vice President of Sales and Business Development. In this role, Russell’s responsibilities are expanding, and he will manage the day-to-day operations of the Sales, Marketing and Business Development departments. In Will’s 9 years with Blasch, he has held a variety of positions, including leading the Engineering department, as well as the Technical Business Development team. He has handled these positions deftly, with a results orientation. “I am certain that he will continue to have great success in this role, and will lead the team in a positive manner as we maintain our upward revenue trajectory,” commented Parrish.In addition to being the Senior Market Manager for Energy and Chemical, Tim Connors has been added a new responsibility as Director of Business Development, Global Specialty Products (GSP). In this role, Connors will be responsible for and oversee the GSP division across Markets on a global basis. He will provide guidance and coaching to GSP Sales personnel, and coordinate GSP marketing strategies and implementation through our Marketing department. Tim recently celebrated his 25th anniversary with Blasch, spending the beginning of his career as a Design Engineer, and the majority of his time with the Sales Group. He has consistently been successful in managing activities efficiently, to maximize results. “Tim has great experience with our GSP team, and extensive expertise related to the array of sourced materials,” commented Jack Parrish. “He is the perfect candidate to lead the team as we endeavor to grow this division of our business.” Contact Information Blasch Precision Ceramics

Suzanne Mangroo

518-436-1263



www.blaschceramics.com

For Sales: Dave Bacchi

dbacchi@blaschceramics.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Blasch Precision Ceramics Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend