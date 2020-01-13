Press Releases BYD Press Release

Receive press releases from BYD: By Email RSS Feeds: Long Beach Grows Electric Transit Fleet with Order for 14 BYD Buses

Los Angeles, CA, January 13, 2020 --(



Long Beach Transit’s Board of Directors voted to increase the number of BYD buses in its innovative fleet from 10 to 24. LBT purchased its first BYD buses in 2015.



“We have a great deal of admiration for Long Beach Transit’s decision to bring innovative BYD zero-emission bus technology to their community,” said BYD North America President Stella Li. “California is the largest economy on planet Earth that has committed itself to 100% clean energy, and Long Beach Transit is helping to lead the way.”



The battery-electric, zero-emission K9M has 37 seats, a range of 155 miles, and can be rapidly charged in 4.5 to 5 hours.



The buses will be built at BYD’s Coach & Bus factory in Lancaster, California. BYD’s high quality zero-emission buses not only meet, but exceed, Federal Transit Administration “Buy America” requirements, incorporating more than 70% U.S. content.



BYD is America’s first battery-electric bus manufacturer that has both a unionized workforce and a Community Benefits Agreement, which sets goals for hiring veterans, single parents, second chance citizens, and others facing hurdles in obtaining manufacturing employment.



Long Beach Transit is one of more than a dozen customers who have shown their confidence in BYD’s product performance and service by placing additional orders for BYD American-built transit buses. Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation added to its initial purchase by ordering 130 K7Ms. Another repeat customer is Anaheim Resort Transportation, which added to its 2015 purchase by ordering 40 more buses from BYD.



With this purchase, BYD has now sold more than 470 electric buses to customers in Southern California including airports, universities, private operators, and transit agencies.



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.



Media Contact:

Jim Skeen/media relations specialist

jim.skeen@byd.com/661-264-8365 Los Angeles, CA, January 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced Thursday that Long Beach Transit, a longstanding customer, will purchase an additional 14 K9M 40-foot, battery-electric transit buses for its fleet.Long Beach Transit’s Board of Directors voted to increase the number of BYD buses in its innovative fleet from 10 to 24. LBT purchased its first BYD buses in 2015.“We have a great deal of admiration for Long Beach Transit’s decision to bring innovative BYD zero-emission bus technology to their community,” said BYD North America President Stella Li. “California is the largest economy on planet Earth that has committed itself to 100% clean energy, and Long Beach Transit is helping to lead the way.”The battery-electric, zero-emission K9M has 37 seats, a range of 155 miles, and can be rapidly charged in 4.5 to 5 hours.The buses will be built at BYD’s Coach & Bus factory in Lancaster, California. BYD’s high quality zero-emission buses not only meet, but exceed, Federal Transit Administration “Buy America” requirements, incorporating more than 70% U.S. content.BYD is America’s first battery-electric bus manufacturer that has both a unionized workforce and a Community Benefits Agreement, which sets goals for hiring veterans, single parents, second chance citizens, and others facing hurdles in obtaining manufacturing employment.Long Beach Transit is one of more than a dozen customers who have shown their confidence in BYD’s product performance and service by placing additional orders for BYD American-built transit buses. Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation added to its initial purchase by ordering 130 K7Ms. Another repeat customer is Anaheim Resort Transportation, which added to its 2015 purchase by ordering 40 more buses from BYD.With this purchase, BYD has now sold more than 470 electric buses to customers in Southern California including airports, universities, private operators, and transit agencies.The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.Media Contact:Jim Skeen/media relations specialistjim.skeen@byd.com/661-264-8365 Contact Information BYD

Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BYD