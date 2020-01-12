Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Technology Navigators LP and Re-Sourcing Holdings

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the transaction of Technology Navigators LP and Re-Sourcing Holdings. Technology Navigators LP is a business that provides a technical staffing firm that concentrates on recruiting individuals for contract, project, and permanent placement.

Re-Sourcing Holdings (Re-Sourcing) is a leading provider of strategic staffing, consulting, and direct hire solutions, focusing on Compliance, Legal, Information Technology, Finance & Accounting, and HR positions. The company serves clients through five premium brands: JW Michaels & Co., Compliance Risk Concepts, ExecuSource, Perennial Resources International, and Partnership Employment with Technology Navigators now becoming the sixth brand. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in New York City with 15 offices in nine markets. Re-Sourcing’s differentiated operating partner model has enabled a strong focus on building direct relationships with clients to bolster retention and deepen understanding of client needs.



In reference to the transaction, Robert Taylor, Partner of Technology Navigators LP, explained his experience with Benchmark International, “We could not have completed the deal without Benchmark International. Their team was attentive from day one and made sure that all our questions were answered throughout the entire process. The process of finding the right partner and making a deal is like a rollercoaster moving at 100 mph but Benchmark International knew how to navigate the obstacles we encountered and helped us get the deal across the line.”



Allen Goldsmith, a Partner of Technology Navigators LP, mentioned that, “Benchmark’s knowledge of the domestic and international markets was key to finding the right buyer that understood our unique business culture. Benchmark International was there every step of the way and truly got to know how our business operated. In short, they truly partnered with us to ensure we received the best deal the market could offer.”



Luis Vinals, Transaction Director at Benchmark International added, “Technology Navigators is a great example of how attractive the market has become for B2B services. Our clients, Robert and Allen were engaged throughout the entire process and fully understood our suggestions. They were receptive and willing to go the extra mile alongside us to ensure that their deal got done. All in all, Robert and Allen’s collaboration enabled our team to find the right partner for the future of Technology Navigators.”



About Benchmark International:



Benchmark International's global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International's deal teams, working from 12 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



