NJCTS Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Creation of New Logo and a Fresh Brand

In recognition their 15th anniversary and the thousands of people touched, the organization has announced a logo change.

NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome and Associated Disorders, the nation’s first Center of Excellence for Tourette Syndrome, is a not-for-profit organization committed to the advocacy of children and families with Tourette Syndrome and its associated disorders. Dedicated to delivering high quality services to these individuals, the Center recognizes the importance of educating the public, medical professionals, and teachers about the disorder through programs and affiliations with schools, health centers, and universities. Somerville, NJ, January 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- For the past 15 years, NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome (NJCTS), has been providing support and services to families and individuals living with Tourette Syndrome (TS) and its associated mental health disorders. In recognition of the anniversary and the thousands of people touched, the organization has announced a logo change.“We redesigned our logo to symbolize who we are today and our vision to forever be moving forward and evolving to become the organization that our constituents need us to be – a leader, both in New Jersey and across the world,” said Faith Rice, Executive Director and founder of NJCTS.In 2004, NJCTS received funding from the State of New Jersey to create a Center of Excellence that would provide programs to support families, create awareness, and educate schools and healthcare professionals in every corner of the state. Since that time, NJCTS has expanded its reach beyond New Jersey through programs like educational webinars, the NJCTS Tim Howard Leadership Academy, and the NJCTS Cell & DNA Sharing Repository at Rutgers University, which makes genetic material available to qualified researchers worldwide. NJCTS also features the nation’s only university-based, standalone TS teaching practicum and psychological clinic at Rutgers Graduate School of Applied Psychology.“When we first established NJCTS, our goal was to provide support to New Jersey families needing diagnosis and services for this misunderstood and often misdiagnosed condition that can affect every aspect of an individual’s life,” said Rice. “Today, we continue to provide those services and have grown to be recognized globally for programming and partnerships that have resulted in first-ever research findings into the genetic causes of Tourette Syndrome.”The new logo, designed by PlusOne Studios, LLC, features the acronym of the organization, NJCTS, in navy with TS being highlighted in a heavier font. The half-sphere design on the left is an homage to the original sphere logo and features three dotted bands in navy, green and light blue, correlating to the NJCTS mission of education, advocacy and research. The dots are representative of our connections with partners, collaborators and, of course, our families. The logo and new colors will be featured in all NJCTS outreach materials and visual communications, including the website, moving forward.To learn more about NJCTS and the programs offered, visit www.njcts.org or 908.575.7350.NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome and Associated Disorders, the nation’s first Center of Excellence for Tourette Syndrome, is a not-for-profit organization committed to the advocacy of children and families with Tourette Syndrome and its associated disorders. Dedicated to delivering high quality services to these individuals, the Center recognizes the importance of educating the public, medical professionals, and teachers about the disorder through programs and affiliations with schools, health centers, and universities. Contact Information NJCTS

Doreen Pustizzi

908-575-7350



www.njcts.org



