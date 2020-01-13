Uncover "doc.PEACE of Mind Method: A Poetic Guide to Living Your Best Life"

"doc.PEACE of Mind Method: A Poetic Guide to Living Your Best Life" reaches #1 New Release and consistent top bestseller status within its first week of book launch. "doc.PEACE of Mind Method" is now available for pre-sale and will be officially released February 24, 2020.

"doc.PEACE of Mind Method" was inspired by her personal journey to self-discovery. This transformational book shares the process in which she uncovered her genuine voice and began to share her doses of inspiration, hoping to move others to uncover their innate gifts and share their story with the world. Given that we are each unique and hold a doctorate in our own life story, sharing this truth will help us reach peace of mind. Within its first week of book launch, "doc.PEACE of Mind Method" became a #1 New Release and bestseller in multiple categories from presales alone. This impressive bestseller is currently available for pre-sale and will be officially released February 24, 2020.



doc.PEACE is local to San Diego, CA and travels throughout the United States and the world dedicated to showing others how to live their best life consistently through the power of spoken word. doc.PEACE speaks on living with heart to empower those in a transitional stage of life. Her unique form of rhythmic poetry and story-telling is tailored to spur positive action, build confidence and strengthen connections.



To learn more info about this bestselling book and enjoy the benefits of "doc.PEACE of Mind Method," please visit here:



https://www.docpeaceofmind.com/shopdocpeace. Reserve your copy today!



About doc.PEACE

doc.PEACE is the second daughter of three born to Nigerian immigrants who moved here to America seeking vast opportunities. She is a doctor of Pharmacy by trade and a spoken word poet at heart. doc.PEACE seeks to encourage others to pursue their passions and embrace their true naturality. As an inspirational speaker her mission is to spread positivity, light and love through rhythmic poetry.



