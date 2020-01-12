PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania

Press Release

Receive press releases from Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania: By Email RSS Feeds:

Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania Supports Australian Animal Conservation


Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania raises money in partnership with WIRES to support animals affected by the Australian fires.

Sylvania, OH, January 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Help Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania help you while helping Australian Wildlife; Australia's fires have killed over a billion animals.

In an effort to help, Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania has partnered with WIRES. WIRES, NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc. is Australia's largest wildlife rescue organization. https://www.wires.org.au

Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania will donate $5 from every 60 minutes, or longer, treatment including cupping therapy, massage therapy and assisted stretching therapy.

WIRES mission is to actively rehabilitate and preserve Australian wildlife and inspire others to do the same.

Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania has provided Sylvania, Toledo and Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan with the highest quality massage therapy services for over a decade. Help make a difference while helping your body. Call or message to schedule your appointment today.

Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania
(419)705-4994 | mtcofsylvania@gmail.com
massagesylvania.com
Contact Information
Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania
Tonya Snyr
419-705-4994
Contact
https://massagesylvania.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help