Press Releases Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania Press Release

Receive press releases from Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania: By Email RSS Feeds: Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania Supports Australian Animal Conservation

Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania raises money in partnership with WIRES to support animals affected by the Australian fires.

Sylvania, OH, January 12, 2020 --(



In an effort to help, Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania has partnered with WIRES. WIRES, NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc. is Australia's largest wildlife rescue organization. https://www.wires.org.au



Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania will donate $5 from every 60 minutes, or longer, treatment including cupping therapy, massage therapy and assisted stretching therapy.



WIRES mission is to actively rehabilitate and preserve Australian wildlife and inspire others to do the same.



Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania has provided Sylvania, Toledo and Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan with the highest quality massage therapy services for over a decade. Help make a difference while helping your body. Call or message to schedule your appointment today.



Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania

(419)705-4994 | mtcofsylvania@gmail.com

massagesylvania.com Sylvania, OH, January 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Help Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania help you while helping Australian Wildlife; Australia's fires have killed over a billion animals.In an effort to help, Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania has partnered with WIRES. WIRES, NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc. is Australia's largest wildlife rescue organization. https://www.wires.org.auMassage Therapy Center of Sylvania will donate $5 from every 60 minutes, or longer, treatment including cupping therapy, massage therapy and assisted stretching therapy.WIRES mission is to actively rehabilitate and preserve Australian wildlife and inspire others to do the same.Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania has provided Sylvania, Toledo and Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan with the highest quality massage therapy services for over a decade. Help make a difference while helping your body. Call or message to schedule your appointment today.Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania(419)705-4994 | mtcofsylvania@gmail.commassagesylvania.com Contact Information Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania

Tonya Snyr

419-705-4994



https://massagesylvania.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania