Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania Supports Australian Animal Conservation

)-- Help Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania help you while helping Australian Wildlife; Australia's fires have killed over a billion animals.
In an effort to help, Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania has partnered with WIRES. WIRES, NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc. is Australia's largest wildlife rescue organization. https://www.wires.org.au
Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania will donate $5 from every 60 minutes, or longer, treatment including cupping therapy, massage therapy and assisted stretching therapy.
WIRES mission is to actively rehabilitate and preserve Australian wildlife and inspire others to do the same.
Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania has provided Sylvania, Toledo and Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan with the highest quality massage therapy services for over a decade. Help make a difference while helping your body. Call or message to schedule your appointment today.
Massage Therapy Center of Sylvania
(419)705-4994 | mtcofsylvania@gmail.com
massagesylvania.com