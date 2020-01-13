Press Releases Ag Express Electronics, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Ag Express Electronics, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Ag Express Electronics Acquires the Manufacturing and Distribution Divisions of The Daugherty Companies

Ag Express Electronics, the agricultural industry leader in custom cabling and electronic equipment repairs and maintenance, expands capabilities and access to other markets through the acquisition of the Manufacturing and Distribution Divisions of The Daugherty Companies, Inc.

Des Moines, IA, January 13, 2020 --(



Ag Express Electronics’ Company President Craig Murphy commented, “This is an exciting time to be a part of Ag Express! This transaction expands engineering and production capabilities and fits with Ag Express’ mission of Providing Possibilities.”



The joining of the two companies will benefit customers, vendors, and employees. For existing customers, including farmers and implement dealers, there will be greater possibilities for custom solutions and innovative products. Vendors will gain wider exposure and support for their products by an experienced and knowledgeable team of product experts. There will also be improved stability for the employee-owners with diversification into other markets.



The Daugherty Companies’ CEO David Daugherty has retired after nearly 56 years in the business founded by his father. He expressed his satisfaction with the transaction, indicating that the two companies have worked closely for nearly thirty years and trace their ag electronic roots back to common origins. “The synergy created by combining the resources of the two companies will open up great opportunities for growth in the specialty electronics market,” said Daugherty.



About Ag Express Electronics, Inc.

Ag Express® Electronics is a 100% employee-owned, Des Moines, IA-based company specializing in the repair, calibration, and maintenance of electronics equipment used in the agricultural industry. Additional services include the design and production of custom wiring harnesses and after-market interfacing of competitive OEM implements and machinery. Founded in 1992, Ag Express serves customers primarily in North America, but also globally from facilities in Grand Island, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; and Sulphur Springs, Indiana. More at www.agexpress.com



About The Daugherty Companies, Inc.

The Daugherty Companies, Inc. was founded in 1939 as a J.I. Case dealership by H.L. Daugherty in Warren, IN. Over the years, they have worked as manufacturers’ representatives and distributors of agricultural products. It now consists of four operating divisions, each dedicated to specific operations and services with the primary focus being agriculture; Alliance Group Technologies, Ag-Serv, Vanguard Systems (formerly Agri Motive Products, Inc.), and AgDUSA.com. The Daugherty Companies, Inc. will continue to operate the Ag-Serv Division in Warren. More at www.daughertyinc.com. Des Moines, IA, January 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In a joint announcement, the principals of Ag Express Electronics, Inc. of Des Moines, IA and The Daugherty Companies, Inc. of Warren, IN announced that effective January 1, 2020, Ag Express has acquired the assets of the manufacturing and distribution divisions of The Daugherty Companies, including Alliance Group Technologies, The Vanguard System®, ag-electronics.com, and agdusa.com. Adam Douglas, former COO, and shareholder of The Daugherty Companies will become the Warren General Manager for Ag Express. The acquisition will provide increased manufacturing facilities and an additional twenty-two employees, which will bring Ag Express to over 100 employees.Ag Express Electronics’ Company President Craig Murphy commented, “This is an exciting time to be a part of Ag Express! This transaction expands engineering and production capabilities and fits with Ag Express’ mission of Providing Possibilities.”The joining of the two companies will benefit customers, vendors, and employees. For existing customers, including farmers and implement dealers, there will be greater possibilities for custom solutions and innovative products. Vendors will gain wider exposure and support for their products by an experienced and knowledgeable team of product experts. There will also be improved stability for the employee-owners with diversification into other markets.The Daugherty Companies’ CEO David Daugherty has retired after nearly 56 years in the business founded by his father. He expressed his satisfaction with the transaction, indicating that the two companies have worked closely for nearly thirty years and trace their ag electronic roots back to common origins. “The synergy created by combining the resources of the two companies will open up great opportunities for growth in the specialty electronics market,” said Daugherty.About Ag Express Electronics, Inc.Ag Express® Electronics is a 100% employee-owned, Des Moines, IA-based company specializing in the repair, calibration, and maintenance of electronics equipment used in the agricultural industry. Additional services include the design and production of custom wiring harnesses and after-market interfacing of competitive OEM implements and machinery. Founded in 1992, Ag Express serves customers primarily in North America, but also globally from facilities in Grand Island, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; and Sulphur Springs, Indiana. More at www.agexpress.comAbout The Daugherty Companies, Inc.The Daugherty Companies, Inc. was founded in 1939 as a J.I. Case dealership by H.L. Daugherty in Warren, IN. Over the years, they have worked as manufacturers’ representatives and distributors of agricultural products. It now consists of four operating divisions, each dedicated to specific operations and services with the primary focus being agriculture; Alliance Group Technologies, Ag-Serv, Vanguard Systems (formerly Agri Motive Products, Inc.), and AgDUSA.com. The Daugherty Companies, Inc. will continue to operate the Ag-Serv Division in Warren. More at www.daughertyinc.com. Contact Information Ag Express Electronics, Inc.

Craig Murphy

515-289-2746



www.agexpress.com

ext. 215



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ag Express Electronics, Inc.