Realtor Kris Marra Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the West Villages, Florida Office.

Venice, FL, January 14, 2020 --



RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com. Venice, FL, January 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kris Marra has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the West Villages office. With 20 years of real estate experience, she has been consistently recognized in the top 5 percent of Realtors nationwide.Marra specializes in residential real estate, including primary residences, second homes and investment properties. Her focus is on relocations, helping people to realize their dream of living in Florida. She is an Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) and Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), and was an Associate Broker in Pennsylvania before relocating to Florida. Her performance and client service have earned her the Five Star Award for customer satisfaction and the Pittsburgh Times award for “Who’s Who in Real Estate.”Marra has a background as a restaurateur, then in communications sales with Fortune 100 companies, starting in the early days of cellular. Her training in the corporate communications industry has given her strong sales, negotiation and customer service experience.A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Marra attended the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State. She is passionate about animal welfare advocacy and women in business, and enjoys gardening, fitness, wildlife viewing and “anything by the water.”The West Villages office is located at 19503 W. West Villages Pkwy, #A12, in Venice, Florida. Marra can be reached at (412) 680-4500 or IslandWalkRealtor@gmail.com.RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Platinum Realty

