Straightline Consulting Group Partners with Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Company The Predictive Index

Colorado Springs, CO, January 14, 2020



Straightline Consulting Group, and The Predictive Index (PI), the leader in talent optimization, are excited to celebrate significant milestones following the close of 2019. Straightline Consulting Group, a PI Certified Partner, achieved Certified PI Partner status and Talent Optimization certification while The Predictive Index celebrated 30% year-over-year revenue growth.



Straightline Consulting Group leverages The Predictive Index’ new strategy and engagement solutions PI Design and PI Diagnose, along with PI’s existing hiring and management solutions to help customers align their business strategy with their talent strategy. In 2019, The Predictive Index won the Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award for making the Best Advance in Unique HR or Workforce Management Technology with its new strategy solution, PI Design.



“Last year we took a risk and invested in something bigger than ourselves,” said Mike Zani, CEO of The Predictive Index. “Starting the year off with a $50 million investment from General Catalyst allowed us to completely align The Predictive Index platform to serve the discipline of talent optimization. Talent optimization has dramatically changed our business, and it's exciting to see the discipline take hold in the market. I couldn’t be prouder of the strong foundation we built in 2019 and look forward to a year of hypergrowth and delivering even more customer value in 2020."



Straightline Consulting Group highlights in 2019 include:



- Company Growth: Straightline Consulting Group achieved its projected growth goals for 2019 and is poised to continue helping good companies become great companies by teaching the elements of Talent Optimization.



- Product Innovation: Straightline Consulting Group partnered with PI to deliver even more value to customers with The Predictive Index’ new Design and Diagnose solutions. PI Design is a new product that empowers leadership teams to gain agreement on business strategy - and determine if they have the right teams in place to execute that strategy. PI Diagnose is an employee engagement solution that identifies root causes of engagement issues and prescribes clear action paths to address them.



Straightline Consulting Group has added the Design and Diagnose framework to their existing Talent Optimization offerings, which include their Hire solution and their Inspire solution.



- Category Expansion: Straightline Consulting Group also contributed to the expansion of the talent optimization ecosystem by earning its Talent Optimization Certification. This certification - now accredited by both SHRM and HRCI - provides business leaders and HR strategists with a framework to elevate their people strategy and drive impactful business results.



Straightline Consulting Group also participated in OPTIMA 2019, the inaugural talent optimization conference, where more than 800 business leaders and HR strategists attended.



- Industry Accolades: As a PI Certified Partner, Straightline Consulting Group offers its clients the complete PI product suite, which includes solutions for more effective hiring, managing employees, uncovering executive misalignment, and diagnosing engagement issues.



- Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology: PI won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology bronze award for making the Best Advance in Unique HR or Workforce Management Technology with the PI Design solution. The award recognizes organizations at the forefront of innovation and those who have developed products that yield positive business impact for their customers. Contact, solutions@straightline.consulting or call 720-808-5191 to learn more about services offered and PI’s award-winning solutions.



The Predictive Index (PI) is an award-winning talent optimization platform that aligns business strategy with people strategy for optimal business results. Over sixty years of proven science, software, and a curriculum of insightful management workshops make PI the solution for any company looking to design great teams and culture, make objective hiring decisions, foster engagement, and inspire greatness in their people anywhere in the world. More than 8,000 clients and 350+ partners use PI - including Nissan, Citizens Bank, DocuSign, Subway, 47 Brand, FAM Brands, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Omni Hotels - across 140+ countries. Learn more at https://www.straightline.consulting/case-study.



Sue Stanton CMO

solutions@straightline.consulting

