Florida Outreach Center for the Blind Expands Support Services; $36,840 Grant from Quantum Foundation to Help Visually Impaired Individuals in Palm Beach County

Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. of Palm Springs is expanding support services to those with vision loss in Palm Beach County and providing professional development to its staff members thanks to a recent grant from Quantum Foundation.

The $36,840 grant will provide the resources needed to offer training and support to those with vision loss. Classes will cover independent living, mobility, Braille, computers and assistive technology. The skills learned in the classes will allow students with vision loss to maintain their independence, health and safety, and improve their quality of life.



According to the American Community Survey, over 33,000 people in Palm Beach County are visually impaired, and many of those have lost their vision due to eye conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma. These individuals have never received the training required to adapt to their vision loss.



“We appreciate the support and generosity of the Quantum Foundation,” said Carolyn Lapp, Executive Director of Florida Outreach Center for the Blind. “It’s so wonderful to watch how our services change lives every day, and this gift will help more people live up to their fullest potential.”



This grant also provides the instructors, who are also visually impaired, the opportunity to improve their teaching skills. Five staff members will attend the professional development seminars and exhibits offered at the National Federation of the Blind’s annual convention.



Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. was established in 2003 with the mission to develop and administer programs that will integrate blind and visually impaired persons into the social, economic, and spiritual lives of their community.



