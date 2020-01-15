Operation Food Search Adds Three New Board Members

Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Laura Bryant, Nik Brym, and Steve Spratt join non-profit's board.

St. Louis, MO, January 15, 2020 -- Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, recently named Laura Bryant, Nik Brym, and Steve Spratt to its board. Board members are eligible to serve two consecutive three-year terms.

Laura Bryant is Assistant Vice President of Government & Public Affairs Communications for Enterprise Holdings, Inc. She previously worked at McDonnell Douglas Automation Company (McAuto), Southwestern Bell (now AT&T), and later at The May Department Stores Company. Bryant's career includes 14 years of public service including as an official for the City of Creve Coeur, Mo. She was first appointed a member of the municipal Planning & Zoning Commission and was later elected a Ward 4 representative on the Creve Coeur City Council, eventually serving five two-year terms before being termed-out.

Nik Brym is an accounting manager at GardaWorld Security Services. Prior to joining the board, Brym spent seven years serving on OFS's young professionals' board with the last four years as its president. He mentors UMSL students, as well as serves as a board member for Strange Cares, a nonprofit that helps underprivileged children by offering scholarships. Brym is the current president of his children's school parent association.

Steve Spratt is the Vice President of Marketing Operations at Ascension. He currently serves on the Board of Norwood Hills Country Club. Previous board experience includes The First Tee of Greater St. Louis and the Board of Education for the Ladue School District.

"Laura, Nik, and Steve will make excellent additions to our board based upon their commitment to serving our community," said OFS's Executive Director Kristen Wild. "They each bring a diverse skill set to our group, and we look forward to all that they will accomplish for our agency."

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties.

