Lee Spring at Southern Manufacturing, 11-13 February 2020, Stand No. D245

Wokingham, United Kingdom, January 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This year at Southern Manufacturing Exhibition, engineers and buyers seeking expertise in spring technology will be able to talk directly with the technical experts at Lee Spring. Lee Spring has recently expanded their UK manufacturing operations with the acquisition of Longcroft Engineering located in Lancashire between Manchester and Leeds. This acquisition provides Lee Spring with additional resources and capabilities to engineer and manufacturer a wider range of products here in the UK. Lee Spring will be at stand no. D245 from 11-13 February at the show's venue in Farnborough.Lee Spring offers a broad range of both ex-stock and custom-made compression, extension, torsion and wave springs, plus custom made wire form and flat spring manufacturing expertise. The expansion of additional manufacturing capability within the UK also strengthens and expands the support and capabilities for short-run and prototyping of complex springs.Lee Spring have a history of combining design expertise, technical excellence, specialist machinery and manufacturing knowhow to design, develop and manufacture springs and pressings to customer requirements. They can solve many customer problems by adjusting a current spring design or by a complete re-design. They can also "reverse engineer" springs even from damaged and broken parts for Oil and Gas, Valves, Rail, Medical, Marine, Lighting, Electronics and Telecommunications, General Engineering, and Precision Engineering sectors.Often manufacturing from exotic materials, Lee Spring can provide stock-holding and a call-off facility against JIT (Just In Time) orders. This gives customers the advantage of the stock they want, when they need it and with the price advantage because of raw materials and production savings based on annual volumes. Certification is to ISO 9001:2015, as well as to the specific quality standard requirements of both UK and international customers across a wide range of sectors.The Lee Spring standard ex-stock catalogue now comfortably exceeds 25,000 parts, including numerous specialty springs. Materials include steel, stainless steel, cobalt/nickel alloy, bronze, brass, music wire and composite plastics. In addition, Lee Spring offers extensive custom design and manufacture services for long and medium range production runs and one-off/prototypes.The Lee Spring philosophy makes finding the right specification simpler with many features such as grinding and plating options, alongside additional available services such as 1st Article inspection, blanket agreements and many material and finish options. Global Flexibility on the other hand means that wherever your design or production is based, Lee Spring can offer a service package from concept of new products to redesign of legacy items. Many spring examples will be on display with expert engineers to discuss your application.Further information on Lee Spring products can be found on their website - www.leespring.co.uk or by following them on Twitter - https://twitter.com/leespringuk. Contact Information Lee Spring Ltd.

Christopher Petts

0118 978 1800

https://www.leespring.co.uk/uk_index.asp

Christopher Petts

0118 978 1800



https://www.leespring.co.uk/uk_index.asp



