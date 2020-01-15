LaTribuna Christian Publishing Reports on the Blessing of Giving Prayer Shawls to Patients in Nursing Homes and Care Centers

The giving of a prayer shawl is a true blessing for those who are suffering. Taking the time to go and visit someone who is confined to a nursing home or care center brings real joy and comfort to the person being visited and it brings blessings to those who take the time to go and visit.

This shawl was hand made just for you to bring comfort. To know you are loved. To share on your journey. To wrap you up when you are cold. When you are hurting.



When you need to snuggle. This shawl was knitted or crocheted with blessings, with love, with prayers by Shepherd of the Valley UMC Prayer Ministry.



Chaplain Paul was also quoted saying, “I have personally given some of the prayer shawls to the patients where I serve as a Volunteer Community Chaplain and the patients who received a prayer shawl were very appreciative, it really does make a big difference in the lives of those who are suffering when kind, compassionate, loving people give of their time in visiting with those who are confined to a hospital or nursing home setting.”



