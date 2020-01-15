PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
LaTribuna Christian Publishing Reports on the Blessing of Giving Prayer Shawls to Patients in Nursing Homes and Care Centers


The giving of a prayer shawl is a true blessing for those who are suffering. Taking the time to go and visit someone who is confined to a nursing home or care center brings real joy and comfort to the person being visited and it brings blessings to those who take the time to go and visit.

Phoenix, AZ, January 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- LaTribuna's CEO Chaplain Paul Vescio is quoted saying, “A gift of a prayer shawl is a true blessing of comfort and love to those who are suffering in care centers. Each prayer shawl is hand made by people in the Church. The Prayer shawls are crocheted and come in a variety of beautiful colors. Each prayer shawl is prayed over by members of the church and each prayer shawl has this beautiful prayer attached to it.”

This shawl was hand made just for you to bring comfort. To know you are loved. To share on your journey. To wrap you up when you are cold. When you are hurting.

When you need to snuggle. This shawl was knitted or crocheted with blessings, with love, with prayers by Shepherd of the Valley UMC Prayer Ministry.

Chaplain Paul was also quoted saying, “I have personally given some of the prayer shawls to the patients where I serve as a Volunteer Community Chaplain and the patients who received a prayer shawl were very appreciative, it really does make a big difference in the lives of those who are suffering when kind, compassionate, loving people give of their time in visiting with those who are confined to a hospital or nursing home setting.”

LaTribuna Christian Publishing supports acts of kindness, compassion and love like in the giving of prayer shawls to those who are suffering in Hospitals, nursing homes, hospice, medical rehabs and care centers etc. For more information about LaTribuna Christian Publishing please visit our websites at www.latribunachristianpublishing316.com and www.miraclesofkingman.com
Contact Information
LaTribuna Christian Publishing
Chaplain Paul Vescio
602-386-6382
Contact
latribunachristianpublishing316.com
Cheesecakesforchrist@aol.com

