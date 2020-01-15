Affordable and Managed Vulnerability Services for Small Businesses

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Press Release

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. is introducing a new service around their managed vulnerability scanning and management tools and expertise, targeted at small businesses at affordable prices.

This offering is specifically targeted to the Small Business to enable them to protect their operations from hackers and malware, such as ransomware, and meet requirements to obtain cybersecurity insurance at a lower rate.



Stealth Group’s managed vulnerability scanning will be offered for as low as $5/month for external, internal or website assessments. The scanning will include regular vulnerability scanning and identification of unpatched systems, but also technical configuration review and identification of sensitive and unprotected client or corporate data.



Valuable features provided by Stealth Group include flexible scan and assessment agreements, which can be on an ad-hoc, monthly, quarterly or annual basis. Customers that sign up for monthly scanning plans will receive up to 3 months of free services. Customers with agreements will be able to extend their contracts at the same price.



The vulnerability scans for the internal and external network will include the review and assessment of current vulnerabilities such as missing patches, zero-day vulnerabilities and an executive report showing the current risk state. The technical report, which is also part of the service, will include a detailed explanation of vulnerabilities and remediation steps and links. The differentiator that Stealth Group will provide to clients are in two areas:



First, a risk based prioritized remediation approach. Based on the vulnerabilities and the current business operations and type of business, the client will obtain a simple and easy to follow remediation approach based on risk. This approach will allow for immediate and quick remediation of high risks.



Second, and where needed, Stealth Group will also deliver the vulnerability management and patch processes for small businesses, whereby the scanning and assessment will be remediated for the client directly.



As a current special, Stealth Group is offering a free setup for all new clients that sign up for this service. In addition, and throughout the year, Stealth Group will provide existing customers with referral coupons, discounted offers and upgrades and free services.



About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.



Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.



Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 company with HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list for 2019 and 2020.



