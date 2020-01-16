Jigsaw24 Named to Public Sector Framework

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jigsaw24 Press Release

Nottingham, United Kingdom, January 16, 2020 --(



They have qualified for three of the four lots in the Technology Products and Associated Services framework.



Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2018/19, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth £945m - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.



It means the company will be able to provide hardware, software and associated services to central government bodies, local authorities, NHS trusts, charities and the voluntary sector.



Jigsaw24, which posted revenues of £118.4m in the last financial year, currently works with large enterprises, small businesses and educational organisations to deliver IT solutions for Apple and non-Apple environments.



Tim Bodill, Sales Director at Jigsaw24, said, “Our appointment to this framework reflects our position as a leading technology reseller and IT service provider.



“We offer flexible purchasing models and bespoke solutions that generate impressive returns on investment, so we are perfectly placed to work with councils and government departments while providing great value for money.



“By opening us up to new markets, this news will help us build on our recent strong performances and continue to grow as a business.”



A total of 42 different suppliers were listed across four separate lots in the Technology Products and Associated Services framework.



Jigsaw24 is one of the only Apple-centric providers to be appointed to the framework.



For more information about Jigsaw24, visit www.jigsaw24.com



For details about the Technology Products and Associated Services framework, visit the Crown Commercial Service’s website www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/agreements/RM6068



Notes To Editors



Crown Commercial Service



Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.



To find out more about CCS, visit: www.crowncommercial.gov.uk



Follow them on

Twitter: @gov_procurement

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/2827044



Jigsaw24



Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B IT solutions provider and Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller.



The company specialises in helping businesses, creatives, educational institutions and public sector organisations to improve their performance through better technology and expert services, support and sales.



Jigsaw24 are an Avid Elite Partner and hold top accreditations from leading manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more.



Victoria Baxter

+44 7825 427 862



jigsaw24.com



