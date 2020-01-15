Cask Recognized in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for ServiceNow ITSM Consulting, Implementation and Managed Services

Press Releases Cask LLC Press Release

The Company believes its recognition as a Representative Vendor underscores its commitment to the importance of business domain experience in the digital transformation journey.

San Diego, CA, January 15, 2020 --(



According to the report, Gartner recommends that “sourcing, procurement and vendor management (SPVM) leaders applying IT services and solution strategies to optimize cost-effectiveness and business value through ITSM should: define implementation requirements by creating an ITSM strategy and roadmap that focus on your organization’s ITSM requirements, objectives and cost or value expectations.”



“We are thrilled to be named in this industry research,” commented Mark Larsen, President of Cask. “Cask has always stressed the importance of business domain experience in the digital transformation journey for every business, no matter the vertical.”



The report further states, “Gartner has seen inquiries related to ITSM implementation, consulting and managed services grow at an increasing rate.”



Gartner “Market Guide for ServiceNow ITSM Consulting, Implementation and Managed Services,” Andrew Miljanovski, et al, 26 December 2019



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Cask



Headquartered in San Diego, California, Cask is a results-oriented business and technology consulting firm that is transforming the way people work around the world. Cask’s consultants and artisan engineers enable customers to implement and adopt transformational technology solutions, embrace organizational change and operate their business with impressive results. Cask experts guide clients through known and unknown difficulties of transformation using a design thinking perspective grounded in experience working with some of the world’s largest organizations. For more information, visit http://www.casknx.com/.



Contact:



Neil Anderson

CMO | Cask

(818) 268-9478

Laurenn Wolpoff

732-758-1100





