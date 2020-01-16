Press Releases Artsyl Technologies, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Artsyl Technologies, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Artsyl Technologies to Exhibit Intelligent AP/AR Process Automation at the Acumatica Summit 2020

Toronto, Canada, January 16, 2020 --(



Artsyl, a Platinum Sponsor for this summit, will be demonstrating how to accelerate AP, AR and document based processing through its Intelligent Process Automation platform. Artsyl will be highlighting InvoiceAction and OrderAction, now available on the Acumatica Marketplace. Artsyl excels in and has taken the lead in this respect by putting forth comprehensive intelligent payables/receivables Action Solutions that lower operational costs, automate manual tasks, accelerate data availability and improve data accuracy within Acumatica.



Elaborating on this, Roger Markham, Product Manager, Artsyl Technologies, and Premier Partner Presenter at this year’s summit had this to say: “Artsyl has been consistently building out it’s automation platform with digital transformation technologies such as AI, RPA and Machine learning - to enhance and improve business outcomes for companies. Mr. Markham’s presentation will host Acumatica customer TOUGHBUILT to discuss the challenges facing their accounting and finance department, along with an overview of how Artsyl’s robust automation platform changed those for the better.



As a Platinum Sponsor, Artsyl Technologies will be actively engaging with customers, partners, and industry analysts throughout the summit to gain a diverse perspective of the state of intelligent process automation.



The week-long summit will also have Acumatica User Group (AUG) members including Team Artsyl gather for a ‘Meet and Greet’ to discuss and deliberate upon the challenges and opportunities facing Acumatica users and the way forward for ERP.



To know more about InvoiceAction and OrderAction, visit us at Booth # 44/45. To learn more about our offerings in other verticals, please visit https://www.artsyltech.com/



About Artsyl Technologies

Artsyl is a publisher of an Intelligent Process Automation platform. Artsyl brings Digital Transformation and Intelligent Process Automation to business processes which are document-based and “stuck” in the untransformed world. The Artsyl IPA Platform utilizes Digital Transformation technologies, such as AI, RPA and Machine Learning to automate and integrate the acquisition, classification, data extraction, validation and sharing of data as a unified experience within Acumatica and other business platforms. To learn more, please visit https://www.artsyltech.com/



Contact Information

Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

Roger Markham

1-585-404-1277

Roger_M@artsyltech.com Toronto, Canada, January 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Artsyl Technologies, Inc.™, a publisher of an Intelligent Automation Platform, used for accelerating Digital Transformation of mission critical document based processes, will be participating in the annual Acumatica Summit 2020, to be held in Las Vegas, NV, USA, from 26th Jan to 31st Jan.Artsyl, a Platinum Sponsor for this summit, will be demonstrating how to accelerate AP, AR and document based processing through its Intelligent Process Automation platform. Artsyl will be highlighting InvoiceAction and OrderAction, now available on the Acumatica Marketplace. Artsyl excels in and has taken the lead in this respect by putting forth comprehensive intelligent payables/receivables Action Solutions that lower operational costs, automate manual tasks, accelerate data availability and improve data accuracy within Acumatica.Elaborating on this, Roger Markham, Product Manager, Artsyl Technologies, and Premier Partner Presenter at this year’s summit had this to say: “Artsyl has been consistently building out it’s automation platform with digital transformation technologies such as AI, RPA and Machine learning - to enhance and improve business outcomes for companies. Mr. Markham’s presentation will host Acumatica customer TOUGHBUILT to discuss the challenges facing their accounting and finance department, along with an overview of how Artsyl’s robust automation platform changed those for the better.As a Platinum Sponsor, Artsyl Technologies will be actively engaging with customers, partners, and industry analysts throughout the summit to gain a diverse perspective of the state of intelligent process automation.The week-long summit will also have Acumatica User Group (AUG) members including Team Artsyl gather for a ‘Meet and Greet’ to discuss and deliberate upon the challenges and opportunities facing Acumatica users and the way forward for ERP.To know more about InvoiceAction and OrderAction, visit us at Booth # 44/45. To learn more about our offerings in other verticals, please visit https://www.artsyltech.com/About Artsyl TechnologiesArtsyl is a publisher of an Intelligent Process Automation platform. Artsyl brings Digital Transformation and Intelligent Process Automation to business processes which are document-based and “stuck” in the untransformed world. The Artsyl IPA Platform utilizes Digital Transformation technologies, such as AI, RPA and Machine Learning to automate and integrate the acquisition, classification, data extraction, validation and sharing of data as a unified experience within Acumatica and other business platforms. To learn more, please visit https://www.artsyltech.com/Contact InformationArtsyl Technologies, Inc.Roger Markham1-585-404-1277Roger_M@artsyltech.com Contact Information Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

Roger Markham

(905) 326-0676



https://www.artsyltech.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Artsyl Technologies, Inc.