Kanfit Moves Into New, Larger Manufacturing Facility

Kanfit Ltd. has moved into its new facility in Northern Israel. At 11,000 sq. meters (118,000 sq. ft.) the plant is approximately triple the size of its old one, enabling the company to expand its products and services to meet customer demands. Kanfit manufactures primary and detailed parts, sub-assemblies, and fit and fly assemblies made from composites and sheet & block metals, and the integration of both.

Nof Hagalil, Israel, January 16, 2020 --(



“These are exciting times for Kanfit," explained Shai Fine, General Manager of the company. "Our spacious new building has been designed to improve operations, streamline manufacturing, increase efficiency and support innovation in the engineering and manufacturing of high-quality aerospace products. We have also added more technologically advanced production equipment and machinery not found at our previous place of operation."



The new building provides more manufacturing, clean room, paint room, and laboratory space, as well as a larger warehouse and more offices for staff. In addition, there will be a new chemical processing line for Alodine with the infrastructure to add additional chemical processes in the future.



Kanfit recently entered into a partnership with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Rafael acquired a 50 percent stake in Kanfit, a private company owned by Shai and Shula Fine.



About Kanfit:

Kanfit is a built-to-spec / print aerospace engineering company providing a full service turn-key solution—from 3D model to prototype to serial production. Products include composite and metallic detailed parts and assemblies for commercial projects with Gulfstream, Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, Embraer and others; military programs such as F15, F16, F18, F35, UH-60, CH-47, V-22, Eurofighter Typhoon; and UAVs such as Heron, Heron TP, Hermes 450 / 900 and more. Kanfit is AS/EN9100D and Nadcap certified. Nof Hagalil, Israel, January 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kanfit Ltd. announced that it has moved into its new facility in the Tsiporit Industrial Park in Northern Israel. At 11,000 sq. meters (118,000 sq. ft.) the plant is approximately triple the size of its old one, enabling the company to expand its products and services to meet customer demands. Kanfit manufactures primary and detailed parts, sub-assemblies, and fit and fly assemblies made from composites and sheet & block metals, and the integration of both.“These are exciting times for Kanfit," explained Shai Fine, General Manager of the company. "Our spacious new building has been designed to improve operations, streamline manufacturing, increase efficiency and support innovation in the engineering and manufacturing of high-quality aerospace products. We have also added more technologically advanced production equipment and machinery not found at our previous place of operation."The new building provides more manufacturing, clean room, paint room, and laboratory space, as well as a larger warehouse and more offices for staff. In addition, there will be a new chemical processing line for Alodine with the infrastructure to add additional chemical processes in the future.Kanfit recently entered into a partnership with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Rafael acquired a 50 percent stake in Kanfit, a private company owned by Shai and Shula Fine.About Kanfit:Kanfit is a built-to-spec / print aerospace engineering company providing a full service turn-key solution—from 3D model to prototype to serial production. Products include composite and metallic detailed parts and assemblies for commercial projects with Gulfstream, Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, Embraer and others; military programs such as F15, F16, F18, F35, UH-60, CH-47, V-22, Eurofighter Typhoon; and UAVs such as Heron, Heron TP, Hermes 450 / 900 and more. Kanfit is AS/EN9100D and Nadcap certified.