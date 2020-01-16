QualiSpace Launched Dedicated GPU Server on the Occasion of New Year 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases QualiSpace Press Release

At the beginning of the first quarter of 2020, QualiSpace launched its new product, Dedicated GPU Server. This GPU server comes with 99.99% network uptime, enterprise-grade hardware, and DDoS protection. The collocation of the server will be done at Tier-III/Tier-IV data centers in India.



QualiSpace Web Services Pvt. Ltd. is an ICANN accredited domain name registrar, and managed web and cloud hosting service provider. On the occasion of the new year 2020, QualiSpace entered a new market by adding the product, Dedicated GPU Server, to its product portfolio.



The computing capacity of a GPU server is phenomenal. It is ideal for parallel processing tasks with heavy workloads and intensive computing requirements. Configuration of QualiSpace GPU servers is powered by Intel Xeon processors and NVIDIA graphic cards. Customers can choose either Windows OS or any distribution of Linux OS. In both cases, they will get full access to the system.



Originally GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) were used for handling the motion of images. However, with the advent, GPUs can now handle the calculations involving extensive amount of data. As compared to CPUs, GPUs are much faster and more robust, on account of the larger and broader instruction sets. A CPU server can have 10 to 30 cores, while GPU servers can have as many as 40,000 cores. Therefore, the GPU supports massive parallelism.



We can find the applications of GPU servers in multiple industries such as deep learning, machine learning, architectural visualization, video processing, rendering, data science, etc.



“We wanted to make cost-effective dedicated GPU servers easily accessible to our customers, meeting their heavy task processing requirements. Our team is excited to work on this new venture,” said Hiren Shah, Founder, and CEO, QualiSpace.



To learn more about the QualiSpace Dedicated GPU Server, please visit www.qualispace.com/server/gpu-server/.



About QualiSpace:



QualiSpace Web Services Pvt Ltd. is an ICANN Accredited Domain Name Registrar and a managed web and cloud hosting service provider. The service portfolio of QualiSpace contains the following services: Domain Registration, Managed cloud hosting, Managed web hosting, advanced email services, web security solutions, backup, disaster recovery solutions, and more. Since its inception in 2001, QualiSpace has been empowering its customers to set up, fluently run, and thrive their businesses online. With an aim to become a customer-centric firm, rendering supreme quality web infrastructure, QualiSpace enables SMEs, start-ups, individuals, and established businesses to reach their online audiences with ease.

To know more, please visit: www.qualispace.com/



Name: QualiSpace Web Services Pvt. Ltd.

Phone: 9819342186

Shraddha Vedak

09819342186



www.qualispace.com/

shraddha.vedak@qualispace.com



