Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Business Made Easier for eCommerce Merchants by InSync

Kolkata, India, January 16, 2020 --(



Major product and solution updates for InSync’s customers:

Integration Solution by InSync - APPSeCONNECT

The APPSeCONNECT Integration Platform witnessed a lot many changes to its core this year. Features and elements have been provided to better understand and facilitate the customers. The major product updates were as follows:

1. The platform extended integration support to applications like Microsoft Dynamics Business Central, Zoho Desk, BambooHR, etc. and offered significant enhancements to the existing integration points.

2. Generic Adapter that can connect FTP, file system, EDI, database, REST API, etc. was released as an additional offering.

3. Data Purge Policy – the process of handling, storing and optimizing data for both Cloud and on-premise integration was improved.

4. The Cloud Integration capability through the platform, which was launched in 2018, was further stabilized for more streamlined connectivity.

5. Data security has been further ensured with the introduction of license-key-based authentication while using the integration platform.

6. Integration enhancements for Magento 2 – MS Dynamics NAV, SAP Business One DI Server – BigCommerce V2, SAP Business One – Zoho Desk, MS Dynamics NAV Business Central – Zoho CRM V2, Priority ERP – WooCommerce, SAGE300 – WooCommerce, BambooHR – SAP Business One, PriorityERP – Magento 2.



Launch of B2B eCommerce Solution by InSync – B2BeCONNECT



InSync took a big leap in technology by developing and deploying a complete B2B Digital Commerce solution – B2BeCONNECT, for eCommerce like Magento, WooCommerce, Shopify, etc. B2BeCONNECT is an extension designed by InSync that inculcates B2B features and functionalities within an eCommerce store. This way, InSync has been helping businesses around the world adapt to the B2B industry quicker.



B2BeCONNECT offers a comprehensive platform for eCommerce solutions like Magento, WooCommerce, etc. which is feature-rich and functions for core B2B requirements.



Connections Matter…

InSync also took a big amount of time to socialize in the community and spread goodwill. They had an awesome year around events – organizing in-house company events, participating in international meetups and conferences and indulging in knowledge sharing expos.



Carrying forward the tradition of the last year, InSync again hosted its grand annual event, InSynchrony 2019 in April, Kolkata. This event was meant to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of the past financial year, while identifying and providing solutions for any loopholes met and to showcase new targets and enhanced work plans for the upcoming year. Besides, InSynchrony served as a platform for announcing new introductions to the pre-existing solutions.



Some events, conferences and contributions to the relevant industry, region and partner ecosystems that they were a part of:

1. NASSCOM International SME Conclave

2. Meet Magento India 2019, Ahmedabad

3. IndiaSoft – Hyderabad 2019

4. Kolkata Tech Communicators Meetup

5. Distributed Magento Contribution Day – Kolkata

6. Meet Magento New York 2019

7. Global Sources Start-Up Summit

8. Meet Magento Asia 2019, Bangkok

9. Zoholics India 2019

10. Airtel Run For Education 2019



Apart from these events and visits, InSync took the time out to organize internal sessions for the enrichment and enhancement of the employees and the processes. They took the following initiatives:

1. Launched “Synchrotron” – Knowledge-sharing sessions for the Team

2. Organized yearly hackathon and content-writing sessions

3. Conducted IT Service Management Session

4. Organized sessions on –

i. Women’s Day – Self Defense Workshop

ii. World Yoga Day Workshop

iii. Cancer Awareness Camp

iv. Started a regional Toastmasters Club in Newtown, Kolkata

v. Celebrated Diwali with a bang by organizing Bollywood Day

vi. Organized a fun-filled Halloween Joker Prank

vii. Celebrated Christmas with the popular Secret Santa game



As a corporate, they left no stone unturned to make it a fruitful and fun-filled year with loads of achievements and learnings, and with the vision to accomplish new milestones and bring in new innovations. The new year looks more promising and the company will strive harder to deliver the best to its customers. Kolkata, India, January 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 2019 has been a great year of learning, innovating and networking for InSync. They made global connections and provided world-class platforms that cater to the global demand for business applications. With the year coming to an end, they think it is the right time to look back at how the company spent the year, how they achieved their milestones and how they managed to keep their customers satisfied.Major product and solution updates for InSync’s customers:Integration Solution by InSync - APPSeCONNECTThe APPSeCONNECT Integration Platform witnessed a lot many changes to its core this year. Features and elements have been provided to better understand and facilitate the customers. The major product updates were as follows:1. The platform extended integration support to applications like Microsoft Dynamics Business Central, Zoho Desk, BambooHR, etc. and offered significant enhancements to the existing integration points.2. Generic Adapter that can connect FTP, file system, EDI, database, REST API, etc. was released as an additional offering.3. Data Purge Policy – the process of handling, storing and optimizing data for both Cloud and on-premise integration was improved.4. The Cloud Integration capability through the platform, which was launched in 2018, was further stabilized for more streamlined connectivity.5. Data security has been further ensured with the introduction of license-key-based authentication while using the integration platform.6. Integration enhancements for Magento 2 – MS Dynamics NAV, SAP Business One DI Server – BigCommerce V2, SAP Business One – Zoho Desk, MS Dynamics NAV Business Central – Zoho CRM V2, Priority ERP – WooCommerce, SAGE300 – WooCommerce, BambooHR – SAP Business One, PriorityERP – Magento 2.Launch of B2B eCommerce Solution by InSync – B2BeCONNECTInSync took a big leap in technology by developing and deploying a complete B2B Digital Commerce solution – B2BeCONNECT, for eCommerce like Magento, WooCommerce, Shopify, etc. B2BeCONNECT is an extension designed by InSync that inculcates B2B features and functionalities within an eCommerce store. This way, InSync has been helping businesses around the world adapt to the B2B industry quicker.B2BeCONNECT offers a comprehensive platform for eCommerce solutions like Magento, WooCommerce, etc. which is feature-rich and functions for core B2B requirements.Connections Matter…InSync also took a big amount of time to socialize in the community and spread goodwill. They had an awesome year around events – organizing in-house company events, participating in international meetups and conferences and indulging in knowledge sharing expos.Carrying forward the tradition of the last year, InSync again hosted its grand annual event, InSynchrony 2019 in April, Kolkata. This event was meant to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of the past financial year, while identifying and providing solutions for any loopholes met and to showcase new targets and enhanced work plans for the upcoming year. Besides, InSynchrony served as a platform for announcing new introductions to the pre-existing solutions.Some events, conferences and contributions to the relevant industry, region and partner ecosystems that they were a part of:1. NASSCOM International SME Conclave2. Meet Magento India 2019, Ahmedabad3. IndiaSoft – Hyderabad 20194. Kolkata Tech Communicators Meetup5. Distributed Magento Contribution Day – Kolkata6. Meet Magento New York 20197. Global Sources Start-Up Summit8. Meet Magento Asia 2019, Bangkok9. Zoholics India 201910. Airtel Run For Education 2019Apart from these events and visits, InSync took the time out to organize internal sessions for the enrichment and enhancement of the employees and the processes. They took the following initiatives:1. Launched “Synchrotron” – Knowledge-sharing sessions for the Team2. Organized yearly hackathon and content-writing sessions3. Conducted IT Service Management Session4. Organized sessions on –i. Women’s Day – Self Defense Workshopii. World Yoga Day Workshopiii. Cancer Awareness Campiv. Started a regional Toastmasters Club in Newtown, Kolkatav. Celebrated Diwali with a bang by organizing Bollywood Dayvi. Organized a fun-filled Halloween Joker Prankvii. Celebrated Christmas with the popular Secret Santa gameAs a corporate, they left no stone unturned to make it a fruitful and fun-filled year with loads of achievements and learnings, and with the vision to accomplish new milestones and bring in new innovations. The new year looks more promising and the company will strive harder to deliver the best to its customers. Contact Information InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.

Shalini Saha

+91 8910277647



https://insync.co.in/

DLF Galleria, DGK 912,

Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata

West Bengal 700156

India



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend