Baumchen Named Partner at Woods Aitken LLP

Woods Aitken LLP is delighted to announce that Colin P. Baumchen has been named a partner in the firm. He practices primarily in the areas of construction law and commercial litigation.

Baumchen practices primarily in the areas of construction law and commercial litigation. He advises and represents contractors, subcontractors, owners, and other construction-related entities in various aspects of claim and dispute resolution proceedings. Baumchen also has significant experience with mediation, arbitration, and litigation in various state and federal courts.



He is admitted to practice law in the state and federal courts of Colorado as well as the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. Baumchen received his J.D. from the University of Kansas School of Law in 2012.



Denver, CO, January 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Woods Aitken LLP is delighted to announce that Colin P. Baumchen has been named a partner in the firm. He joined the firm as an associate in 2012.

Baumchen practices primarily in the areas of construction law and commercial litigation. He advises and represents contractors, subcontractors, owners, and other construction-related entities in various aspects of claim and dispute resolution proceedings. Baumchen also has significant experience with mediation, arbitration, and litigation in various state and federal courts.

He is admitted to practice law in the state and federal courts of Colorado as well as the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. Baumchen received his J.D. from the University of Kansas School of Law in 2012.

Woods Aitken LLP has been representing clients in the construction industry since the law firm was founded in 1921. Since its inception, members of the firm have represented family- or employee-owned construction companies, providing representation as a "trusted advisor" in the context of the client's overall strategic plan, strengths and vulnerabilities and with the client's long-term business goals as the ultimate measure of the firm's success. The firm has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington D.C.

Contact Information
Woods Aitken LLP
Lindsay Pape
303-606-6700
www.woodsaitken.com

Lindsay Pape

303-606-6700



www.woodsaitken.com



