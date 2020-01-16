STORYSOFT Makes Marketing More Human with the Launch of Their Digital Storytelling Platform

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases STORYSOFT Press Release

A storytelling software startup on a mission to help marketers tell breakthrough brand stories at scale.

Indianapolis, IN, January 16, 2020 --(



In a cluttered marketplace, storytelling is the most powerful strategy for breaking through the noise, developing a deep connection with an audience, and ultimately converting that audience attention into meaningful action. With STORYSOFT, brands can combine any type of media, from images to video to interactive surveys, to tell authentic, emotion-evoking digital stories.



STORYSOFT stories are immersive digital experiences. Consumers swipe right to left on mobile devices to navigate linear story content, each page containing elements the audience can engage with. Stories are hosted on a URL enabling marketers to create the content once, and share it everywhere. Each action consumers take within a STORYSOFT story is captured by integrated analytics allowing marketers to view reports. They can see how consumers progress through the story, what actions they take, and where they are drop off. These insights make it easy for marketers to optimize their stories over time.



"We wanted to create an all-in-one platform that makes it simple for marketers to create digital stories and easily share them with their audience regardless of the distribution channels the brand is using,” said Ryan Taft, CEO.



In recent years the number of brands creating content has skyrocketed. The problem is that 60% of brand content is regarded as meaningless clutter. Brands who stand out have stopped creating ordinary content, and started telling extraordinary stories because stories can be up to 22x more memorable than just facts. STORYSOFT is on track to become a key player in the rise of brand storytelling.



“We created STORYSOFT to make marketing more human and provide marketers with a platform for telling authentic, emotion-evoking digital stories at scale, because we believe storytelling is the most powerful way to get people to love your brand, feel for your brand, cry for your brand, and ultimately buy your brand,” said Taft.



About



STORYSOFT is a storytelling software company on a mission to help marketers tell breakthrough brand stories at scale. The STORYSOFT digital storytelling platform combines a proven storytelling framework, integrated marketing technology, and actionable analytics which enable marketers to build, host, share, and track immersive digital stories about their brand, products, and services.



Contact

Ryan Taft

215-783-2916



https://storysoft.io



