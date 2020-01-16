Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases LSL Dance Co Press Release

Receive press releases from LSL Dance Co: By Email RSS Feeds: Dance Company "LSL Dance Co" Promises Sustainability Through Creativity by Empowering Dancers to "Put Their Foot Down" on Environment Issues via Dance, Fashion & Art

The Tainted Nature movement has manifested through a 2020 Spring-Summer Dancewear collection which explores the malpractices of modern society and polluting practices that have tainted nature. This collection is also a stage of transformation for LSL as a brand as it begins its transition to more sustainable & ethical practices.

London, United Kingdom, January 16, 2020 --(



With a variation of graphic print artworks, this collection's dancewear garments explore pollution, overuse of plastic, landfills, and reminders of the journey between the Cotton Plant and an end result, a garment.



This collection is also a stage of transformation for LSL as a brand as it begins its transition to more sustainable & ethical practices.



The movement's philosophy follows the ethos:

“To sustain the natural cycle, so that, the cycle sustains us.”



4 ways how LSL will awaken people through this project:



1. Art as a Catalyst for Change

Environmental issues happen because of a lack of conscious thought. Art, however, invokes conscious thought.



If Art can be used for positive change, then let us be the walking canvases, through the clothes we wear.



The "Tainted Nature" Collection has casual fashion pieces for use in the dance studio and everyday use.



With striking and meaningful artwork inspired the destruction of our natural environment.



Pieces which LSL hopes will get many people thinking, talking and making small changes to their lifestyle.



2. Introduce a New Standard An "A.E.S.O.P Label"

LSL would like to encourage the clothing brands who follow A.E.S.O.P practices, to sport this label.



Transparency helps people to make informed decisions about their clothing purchases.



Standing for Actioned Ethically/Sustainable/Organically Processed.



LSL was inspired by this term from the Greek fabulist named Aesop and his numerous fabricated fables.



Similar to many brands that aren’t truthful about their production.



LSL hopes to make A.E.S.O.P Labels as common on garments as a Washing Label throughout the clothing industry. They aspire to help consumers make conscious clothing choices.



3. Irony, Hypocrisy, Controversy.

Ironically, the materials used in the collection are mixed with polyester, which is a plastic-based material.



LSL was inspired by the FDA’s "Cigarette Package Health Warnings" to print health and environmental warnings on to the back of their garments.



They hope that it will spread awareness to others who read them.



4. Rethinking Production

LSL sees the use of smart technology to reduce waste production.



For LSL, Made-To-Order has been their biggest solution and hopefully teaches "delayed gratification" to their customers.



Our role as consumers has contributed to the imbalance.



Our inpatient "Instant Gratification" attitudes has created corporate demand for People-Pleasing-Production, otherwise known as Mass Production.



If we can practice some Delayed Gratification; and only buy what truly "Sparks Joy" (thank you Marie Kondo), then the imbalanced system will naturally slow down.



Join the Tainted Nature Movement by:



1. Find out more about Sustaining the Cycle of Nature through dance and about

LSL Dance Co by visiting www.kickstarter.lsldance.co



2. Supporting the journey to sustainability with the Kickstarter for new SS20 Collection by joining the mailing list for direct updates on the project straight to your inbox here: https://mailchi.mp/f384194ef68e/tainted-nature



Wayne Anthony Daniels

07506427750



kickstarter.lsldance.co

humans@lsldance.co



