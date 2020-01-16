Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

Receive press releases from Engel & Voelkers: By Email RSS Feeds: Four More Realtors Join Tampa Bay Area’s Engel & Völkers Shops

Engel & Völkers Belleair and St. Pete welcome four more real estate advisors.

St. Petersburg, FL, January 16, 2020 --(



Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, broker and license partner of Engel & Völkers Belleair states, “We continue to attract those who are passionate about real estate, embrace our unique brand and most importantly, provide the best customer experience around.” Leisa Erickson, broker and license partner of Engel & Völkers St. Pete adds, "We are continuing to build an advisor base that has specialty and expertise in the niches of real estate. Our new additions have tremendous experience in new construction, second homes and investor portfolios, so we can continue to serve our clients in extraordinary ways."



The Tampa Bay area is home to award-winning beaches and is a destination for both visitors and those looking to relocate. Engel & Völkers license partners focus on hiring the best real estate professionals and fostering their development on an ongoing basis so people moving to, or from, the Tampa Bay area can do so confident that their home needs will be satisfied.



To learn more about Engel & Völkers visit www.evtampabay.shop.



About Engel & Völkers



Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,000 real estate advisors in 880 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:

www.southtampa.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.stpete.evrealestate.com. St. Petersburg, FL, January 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Currently, of the 880 Engel & Völkers luxury residential brokerages, the Tampa Bay area is home to four: South Tampa, Belleair Bluffs, Madeira Beach, and the newest located in Downtown St. Petersburg. Engel & Völkers, ranked a Top Work Places 2019 by the Tampa Bay Times and one of the largest real estate firms in the Tampa Bay area by the Tampa Bay Business Journal 2019, welcomes four more real estate advisors, Zachary Campbell and Deborah Vannatta to the St. Pete shop, as well as Mary Beattie who also works at Engel & Völker Minneapolis, and Welly Garza to the Belleair shop.Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, broker and license partner of Engel & Völkers Belleair states, “We continue to attract those who are passionate about real estate, embrace our unique brand and most importantly, provide the best customer experience around.” Leisa Erickson, broker and license partner of Engel & Völkers St. Pete adds, "We are continuing to build an advisor base that has specialty and expertise in the niches of real estate. Our new additions have tremendous experience in new construction, second homes and investor portfolios, so we can continue to serve our clients in extraordinary ways."The Tampa Bay area is home to award-winning beaches and is a destination for both visitors and those looking to relocate. Engel & Völkers license partners focus on hiring the best real estate professionals and fostering their development on an ongoing basis so people moving to, or from, the Tampa Bay area can do so confident that their home needs will be satisfied.To learn more about Engel & Völkers visit www.evtampabay.shop.About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,000 real estate advisors in 880 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:www.southtampa.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.stpete.evrealestate.com. Contact Information Engel & Völkers St. Pete

Brandi Bell

727-565-7971



Stpete.evrealestate.com

leisaerickson@evrealestate.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Engel & Voelkers